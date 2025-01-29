“She wanted me to be a golfer”: Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan expresses gratitude to parents amid choosing racing career

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick's son, Keelan Harvick, recently gave his acceptance speech after he became 2024's Young Lions Asphalt Champ after his successful season driving in the INEX Racing Series. Speaking at The Speedway Club in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this week, the young Harvick took the opportunity to thank his parents, sister, mentors, his team and the sponsors that have been a part of his season driving Legends cars.

Keelan thanked his father, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, for his help and encouragement, as well as acknowledging how watching his father's racing career has influenced his own. The 12-year-old driver also thanked his mom, while taking a fun jab at the alternative career she wanted for him.

"I also want to thank my mom for everything she does for me. I know she wanted me to be a golfer, but racing is much better."

Keelan shared a video of his speech to his X account, sharing his nervousness about addressing the crowd that was in attendance. He captioned it:

"First time I had to give a speech at a banquet in a room full of a loooot of people! I was a little nervous but I got it done! 2024 Young Lions Asphalt Champ🏆🎉"

Keelan Harvick secured the title of the Young Lions Alpha Champ after 27 wins after 49 starts in 2024, as well as Top 3 finishes in the Cook Out Summer Shootout (2nd), INEX Nashville Spring Series (2nd) and INEX Winter Nationals standings (3rd).

Keelan and Kevin Harvick will race alongside each other for the Rackley WAR team at the at the 2025 Masters of the Pros 200 with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour at the Owosso Speedway on July 16th, where the winner will take home $25,000.

Kevin Harvick talks about his son's Late Model debut

Kevin Harvick (left) sits on pit road with his wife DeLana Harvick and their son Keelan Harvick prior to the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway., October 6th, 2019 - Source: Imagn

Kevin Harvick, who will be racing alongside his son this year in the Pro Late Model event, gave his son an opportunity for a debut in November 2024 in a limited event that took place at the Florence Motor Speedway in South Carolina. The young Harvick's first time in a Late Model car ended with an eighth-place finish.

Speaking about his son's performance, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver believed that he may have given his son too much advice. He said (via NASCAR):

“The biggest problem he had was us. We should have just let him go out there and not tell him what to do. I don’t think we all expected him to do as well as he did. He was very aware of his surroundings, communication and the things he did with the car.

“I couldn’t have been more pleased with the first outing.”

After Kevin Harvick's retirement from full-time racing in the Cup Series in 2023, the driver and his wife, DeLana relaunched the racing team Kevin Harvick Inc. after a 12-year break. KHI and Rackley WAR partnered at the beginning of 2024, to provide support to the relaunched team's Late Model program. Kevin and his son driving for Rackley WAR is also a result of the partnership.

