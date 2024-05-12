Rodney Childers remembers Martin Truex Jr.'s late ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex on her birthday - “We all miss her”

Long-time crew chief of retired former champion Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers recently took to social media to pay homage to Martin Truex Jr.'s late ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex.

Pollex passed away at the age of 44 after a valiant battle with cancer. Her family announced her passing on Sept. 17, 2023, citing ovarian cancer as the cause—a disease she had courageously fought since her initial diagnosis in 2014.

Pollex's legacy transcends the racetrack; she was a driving force behind initiatives to combat cancer, particularly childhood cancer. As the co-founder of Catwalk for a Cause, a charity fashion gala, Pollex rallied the NASCAR industry, raising over $4 million to fund programs in the fight against the disease.

Truex Jr. and Pollex shared a passionate bond. Their relationship spanned 17 years. Despite parting ways in January 2023, the impact of their partnership endures.

On the 45th birthday of Sherry Pollex, Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Rodney Childers took to his X handle to pay tribute to the late philanthropist. Childers, who was the crew chief for Harvick when they won the Cup Series championship in 2014, wrote:

"Certainly thinking about @SherryPollex on her birthday.. We all miss her.. 🙏🏼 @SherryStrongOC"

What did Martin Truex Jr. say upon the passing of Sherry Pollex?

Martin Truex Jr., in a poignant statement following Pollex's passing, hailed her unwavering determination to make a difference in the lives of others battling cancer. He said via his social media handle:

"From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease."

Truex added:

"Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone. Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle."

Introduced during Martin Truex Jr.'s ascent in the Xfinity Series, Sherry Pollex and Truex utilized their platform to spearhead philanthropic endeavors, with a focus on aiding children and families affected by pediatric cancer. Their efforts culminated in the Myers Brothers Award in 2017, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the sport of stock-car racing.