Rodney Childers shares a raw emotional message about Dale Earnhardt’s documentary: “I don’t want to remember”

Rodney Childers shared a candid take on the emotional toll of watching Prime Video's Dale Earnhardt documentary, Earnhardt. He admitted that he found the final chapters of Earnhardt's story 'hard to watch', but also acknowledged how impactful that era was for the sport.

On May 29, Prime Video released the final two episodes of it's four-part series on Earnhardt. The series delves into the NASCAR legend's life and career, both on and off-track, featuring personal interviews from family members like Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kelley Earnhardt.

While the third episode highlights Earnhardt's dominance in the 90s, it also captured his long-awaited victory at Daytona 500. The final episode, meanwhile, recounts the tragic passing of Earnhardt during the last-lap crash at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Reflecting upon the same, Rodney Childers, who was a NASCAR driver at that time, shared an X post, writing,

"So hard to watch the final two episodes. Lots of days and nights I don’t want to remember. But so amazing to see and remember where the sport was at during that point. So incredible. Great job on this by @DaleJr @KellyEarnhardt @NASCAR and everyone @PrimeVideo"

Michael Waltrip, who'd won the fateful 2001 race at Daytona International Speedway, recently shared a social media post revealing that he cried 'like a baby' while watching the documentary feature. Notably, the Daytona win marked Earnhardt's first-ever Cup Series victory, all the while driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Dale Earnhardt's son reflects on the NASCAR legend's 1998 Daytona triumph

Dale Earnhardt's son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., opened up about his father's 1998 Daytona win, a feat that came after 20 attempts. He acknowledged his father's 'rough' and 'mean' driving style, but also noted how the milestone was still appreciated by the community, despite his aggressive reputation.

In an X post, a snippet of Dale Jr.'s interview from the Earnhardt documentary was shared by Sports on Prime. The short clip also featured Earnhardt's victory lane celebration after the 1998 Daytona win, capturing the overwhelming support and admiration from NASCAR teams and crew members.

"He ran over people. He was rough. He was mean, but damn. This is something. He's been working for his whole life and he's one of the greatest. What a incredible sign of respect. I loved it for him," Dale Jr said in an excerpt from the documentary.

Reflecting upon the same, Kyle Petty, who was also featured in the documentary, shared a nuanced take, saying,

"I think everybody was happy for Dale Earnhardt, the person. Maybe not for Dale Earnhaardt, the racing driver"

Earnhardt's aggressive driving style earned him the nickname 'The Intimidator'. Nonetheless, the seven-time Cup Series champion captured the checkered flag an incredible 76 times, leading to a Hall of Fame induction in 2010, while also being named in NASCAR's list of greatest 50 and 75 drivers.

