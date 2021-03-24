Roger Penske wants Brad Keselowski to sign a new deal

Could Brad Keselowski end up finishing his career with Team Penske?

While Brad Keselowski still has two more years on his contract with Penske Racing, car owner Roger Penske seems intent on locking him down to a more long-term deal. He even went so far as to say that there was no reason why they wouldn't want to renew with Brad Keselowski, during an interview this week.

“We’re in discussion with all of them,” Penske said during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday. “I think that, with COVID, we haven’t been able to get together, but we’ve had conversations with Brad before. I think we’re moving in the right direction. There’s no reason we wouldn’t renew, for sure. I mean, I guess it’s just a matter of us sitting down and putting it together, but with everybody not being able to move around, you don’t do that over the phone and you don’t do it by Zoom, so we want to do that face-to-face with all of them.”

With Penske letting known his eagerness to keep the former Cup Series Champion under his wing, it seems that it will all come down to what Brad Keselowski wants to do.

With so many top-tier rides set to free up in the next few years, and with Brad Keselowski being a proven entity, he could potentially decide to head over to Stewart Haas Racing or even Hendrick Motorsports. It would certainly create a seismic shift in the power paradigm of the Cup Series, and give one fortunate team a proven winner.

However, Keselowski and "The Captain" have been pretty loyal to each other. After all, it was Penske who extended a lifeline to the Missouri native back in 2009 after Hendrick Motorsports reneged on a verbal agreement with him to drive their No. 5 car, piloted at the time by Mark Martin. So, while it will be interesting to see where Brad decides to go, it's likely that we'll see him finish out his career with Penske.