Roger Penske on how Ryan Blaney “learned to win” during breakthrough NASCAR Cup Series season

Team Penske owner Roger Penske is happy with the performance of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. The #12 Ford driver clinched his first Cup title after finishing second at Sunday’s season finale race at Phoenix Raceway.

Penske reckons Blaney has improved with time this season, securing wins in the last two rounds of the playoffs. He was at his best in the final six races of the season, registering two wins, two P2s and a top-10 finish.

About Blaney’s winning campaign after the race, Penske said:

“He really matured over the last say, two months. He learned how to win.

"Win fairly and squarely. That racing today was outstanding. To think about, Kyle Larson came up here, gave him a big thanks. His great buddy (Chase) Elliott did too.”

He continued:

“But I think being a champion like he is, when he walks in somewhere, he’s going to get the accolades. And again, I think in the garage area, his stock is at the highest among these drivers. That’s more important than anything.”

Ryan Blaney's championship is a second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title for Team Penske after Joey Logano claimed his second title in 2022 with a dominating win at Phoenix.

Ryan Blaney reviews his outstanding 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Even though the #12 Team Penske Ford driver led just two laps at Phoenix Raceway, he had enough speed to stay in front of Kyle Larson, William Byron and Christopher Bell.

Reflecting on his 2023 campaign, Blaney said (via on3.com):

“You never want to count yourself out,” Blaney said after the race. “I mean, I think in the summer we were struggling a little bit. But we never gave up.

"We just went to work. I’ve said that all week, like, this group goes to work and they figure out problems. That’s why they’re such an amazing group to be with, with the Team Penske folks, ’cause they just put their head down and do the work, accept the challenge.”

In a breakout season, Ryan Blaney scored three wins (including two playoff wins), eight top-5 and 18 top-10 finishes in 36 races. He ended the season in top position in the final championship standings with 5035 points.