Ross Chastain is 'an absolutely lethal race car driver', feels Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks feels that Ross Chastain has been too dangerous to win the last two weekend’s races. The #1 Chevrolet driver scored the second straight runner-up finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway last Sunday. He has put on an impressive performance in the playoff races, especially in the Round of 8 which puts him in a good position for this week’s race at Martinsville Speedway to transfer into the Championship 4.

Marks spoke about Chastain’s performance on pit road after the conclusion of the Homestead-Miami race. He said that Chastain’s decision-making has been improved in the playoffs and he is learning to do so. He went on to say that the #1 driver is a dangerous driver, and the experience will make him the best.

Marks said:

“So I mean, (his decision-making improvement is) what I’ve seen in these playoffs. He’s learning when to push and when to chill, and you see it. I mean, he makes his way to the front. And then he’s a threat these last two weeks; he’s been a threat to win both races, obviously. So yeah, that’s just maturity. That’s part of going through the process. He’ll be doing it for a long time. But there’s an absolutely lethal race car driver in there somewhere. It’s just, you know, the experience will bring it out.”

The Alva, Florida native emerged as the most improved driver of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, securing two victories, 13 top-five finishes, and his career’s first playoff berth. He entered the 2022 season with three total top fives through his 115 Cup starts and is now battling for the Championship against top NASCAR drivers.

The Trackhouse Racing owner believes that the current Ross Chastain “we’re gonna see for many years to come”

The Trackhouse Racing team has won three total races in its second year of existence, with Ross Chastain earning two at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway while Daniel Suarez took the checkered flag win at Sonoma Raceway.

Further into the conversation, Justin Marks said that Chastain will remain the #1 driver NASCAR sees in the coming years.

Marks said:

“I mean, it was just a moment in time. And, you know, he learned from it and grew from it. And he’s not going to be that type of guy forever. You know what I mean? It’s just part of the learning experience. So, I suspect that the Ross Chastain we’ve seen for the last couple of months is the Ross Chastain we’re gonna see for many years to come.”

Catch Ross Chastain at Martinsville Speedway for Xfinity 500 on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes