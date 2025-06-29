Ross Chastain in attendance to witness soccer legend Lionel Messi in FIFA Club World Cup

Ross Chastain, the NASCAR maverick, recently shared a video on X from the Club World Cup game between Miami and Paris in Atlanta. He was there to witness stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional soccer player, regarded as one of the best of all time. Messi is a forward who plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team, and captains both teams. Messi has scored over 866 goals for club and country, as well as over 380 assists, while also setting many records, such as the most goals scored in La Liga (474) and the most assists in the history of soccer (384). Messi is the player with the most European Golden Boots (six), and is the only player to have won the Ballon d'Or (the highest individual prize in soccer) eight times.

The FIFA Club World Cup is the highest international competition for men's club football, which is organized by FIFA, and first took place in 2000. It involves the champion clubs in each of the six continental confederations, as well as the league champion of the country hosting the tournament, competing for the title of world club champion. Ross Chastain shared a small video from the PSG vs Inter Miami game.

"Been awesome watching Messi take on his old squad at the FIFA Club World Cup! Can’t wait to watch the rest of the Club World Cup to see who takes home the trophy on TNT & DAZN."

Ross Lee Chastain, born December 4, 1992, is an American professional stock car racing driver known as "The Watermelon Man" due to his family's watermelon farming background in Alva, Florida. He competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing and part-time in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series.

Ross Chastain backs NASCAR's podium celebration for the Xfinity and Cup races in Mexico

Ross Chastain has expressed strong support for the introduction of podium celebrations for the top three finishers in the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races in Mexico City. Traditionally, NASCAR has only celebrated race winners in Victory Lane, often leaving second and third place finishers without much recognition.

Chastain highlighted how finishing in the top three in the highly competitive Cup Series is a significant achievement that deserves more celebration, saying the sport has done a disservice to those finishing second and third by not honoring them properly.

"I love it. I've always been a little disappointed that we don't celebrate second and third more because it means so much, and when you do it repeatedly, it can feel like it's a letdown but yes, we all want to win," the #1 driver said (via Dustin Long on X).

Chastain emphasized that while every driver aims to win, consistently finishing in the top three is a tough accomplishment that merits acknowledgment.

