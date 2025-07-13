Ross Chastain cites 'three sides to every story' pushing back Joey Logano's accusation after Chicago run-in 

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain and the defending champion, Joey Logano, had a heated moment during Challenge Three, the Grant 165 at the Chicago Street Course. Following that, Logano demanded that the governing body penalize Chastain for intentionally wrecking him.

On lap 63 of the chaotic race at the street course, Logano was involved in a multi-car pile-up. Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson collided with Chastain, and the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver nearly missed the accident. Later, Chastain went driving aggressively and bumped into Logano's car, wrecking it.

However, NASCAR issued no penalties for the Chicago race. Following that, during an interview with Frontstretch media ahead of the Sonoma Raceway, Ross Chastain expressed his views on the same situation.

"I definitely think that NASCAR looked at everything they could do every week and I have conversations with NASCAR all the time. So, uh, there was nothing out of the ordinary. We talked about it and I think there's three sides to every story. There was one one side of it was a lot louder this week than the other." [03:16]

Despite facing a major setback in the Chicago Street Course race, the defending champion Joey Logano wrapped up the event in P11. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain was in P10, earning 32 points.

“He races like a jacka**”: Team Penske driver Joey Logano on Ross Chastain after their Martinsville Speedway race

The Chicago Street Road Course was not the first time Ross Chastain displayed his aggressive driving on the track and had a fiery moment with Joey Logano. The duo also had a bit of a spat at the Martinsville Speedway race earlier this year.

Reflecting on the Trackhouse Racing driver's aggressive driving, the Team Penske driver stated (via Dustin Long on X):

“Ross (Chastain) just sticking it in a tight spot. He did it to me in the restart before. I can't even blame (Chase) Briscoe for shipping him. He got himself in the blind trying to ship him.” [0:28]

“He just races like a jacka** every week, and I keep paying the price, and I'm sick of paying the price,” he added.

Joey Logano finished the Martinsville Speedway event among the top-ten drivers on the grid, landing a P8 finish. He followed Ross Chastain in sixth place and Ryan Preece in P7.

Additionally, both drives have secured their spot in the playoffs with one win each in the regular season. Logano won his maiden win at the Texas Motor Speedway race, while Chastain won the crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain ranks inside the top-ten drivers in the Cup Series points table with 490 points. Additionally, he has secured one win, nine top-ten finishes, and three top-five finishes in 19 starts this season.

