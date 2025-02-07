Ross Chastain compares Daytona 500 to NASCAR’s Super Bowl - “It’s the most nerve-wracking race”

Ross Chastain compared the Daytona 500 to NASCAR's Super Bowl. The NASCAR driver equated the Daytona 500's significance to the NFL's biggest event—Super Bowl. He also stated he finds the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar the most nerve-wracking.

Chastain is a 32-year-old NASCAR driver signed by Trackhouse Racing. Driving the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, the Florida native is set to enter the 2025 Daytona 500 a week after the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

In an interview with Nexstar on Super Bowl media row, Ross Chastain outlined the magnitude of the Daytona 500, which showed similarities to the NFL's championship game.

“It’s our biggest race. That’s where we have the most attention,” Chastain said.

The Chevy pilot argued that racing at Daytona makes it possible for everyone to win, including drivers starting from the back. He added:

“Most of the tracks, we can get away, the fast car gets up front, the slow cars are in the back. At Daytona, the slowest car in qualifying could win the Daytona 500, legitimately, because of the draft."

"We’re two, three, and could be four wide," said Chastain who called the season-opener at Daytona "the most nerve-wracking race" on the 36-race NASCAR calendar.

Ross Chastain driving the No. 1 Busch Light Chevrolet in the 2024 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

This year's Super Bowl will witness the Kansas City Chiefs defend their championship title against the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs win the match, they will accomplish the unprecedented three-peat feat in the Super Bowl era.

As for Chastain, the Trackhouse Racing driver is set to enter his seventh Daytona 500 race. His previous entry last year saw him finish 21st, with William Byron winning the event.

Ross Chastain features in Busch Beer's Super Bowl LIX ad

Ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500, Ross Chastain will appear in a Super Bowl LIX commercial with Busch Light, the driver's sponsor in NASCAR. He took part in a 15-second video defending the sport's oval racing against the 'Busch Guy.'

As per Busch Light's X account, the beer brand wrote:

"Don’t worry @RossChastain [Ross Chastain] nothing is wrong with going in circles."

Speaking about the Super Bowl commercial, Chastain thanked his sponsor for making his dream come true.

"I used to daydream about seeing my race schedule hung up at my local bar in Busch Light's famous blues and whites. Now, I'm not only on those walls but in a commercial that will air in my hometown during the big game and across the nation this NASCAR season, starting with the Daytona 500," Chastain said.

He added:

"I've manifested this moment my entire life, and I can't thank Busch Light enough for supporting my racing career through their massive platform. It's a dream come true - and so was cracking open a cold Busch Light with the iconic Busch Guy after a long, fun day filming in the woods."

Ross Chastain driving the No. 1 Busch Light Chevy alongside Austin Cindric at Darlington - Source: Imagn

The Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for February 9. Ross Chastain will officially commence his 2025 NASCAR season at the Daytona 500 a week later.

Busch Light serves as the primary sponsor for Chastain. He is also sponsored by other brands including Moose Fraternity, Kubota, and Worldwide Express.

