Ross Chastain delays Dover race end as he crashes into the wall

Ross Chastain brought out the caution at Dover Motor Speedway after crashing into a wall on his own. His incident preceded the call to stop the race with 14 laps remaining due to rain.On lap 385, Chastain was exiting turn 1 when he got loose and hit the wall from 13th place. His #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet sustained heavy damage, prompting the safety crew to tow his car back to the garage. NASCAR later reported that the 32-year-old was evaluated and released from the infield care center.In an X post, NASCAR shared the different angles of the Chevy driver's crash at the Monster Mile, which ended his race where he started from 19th.“Contact with the wall for @RossChastain brings out the caution,” NASCAR wrote.Ross Chastain didn't score a single stage point at Dover Motor Speedway. This race-ending incident follows a month-long slump that has seen him finish outside the top 20 in four of the five previous races. But fortunately for him, he is already locked into the playoffs thanks to his win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.Chastain left the race with Denny Hamlin in the lead, followed by Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman. They shortly entered the pit due to the red flag and waited for the track to dry up.The #1 driver will be back in action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. The 160-lapper in Indy marks the fifth-to-last race before the NASCAR playoffs kick off at Darlington Raceway in late August.“He should be upset”: Ross Chastain on Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez after their on-track collision at SonomaFollowing their on-track collision at Sonoma Raceway last week, Ross Chastain said Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez had the right to be upset. Chastain admitted that he went too fast at the braking zone, which resulted in him wrecking Suarez.To recall, Chastain hit the rear of Suarez in turn 11 at the 1.99-mile Californian road course on lap 46. That forced his teammate into the back of Joey Logano before spinning out from 14th. Both carried on in the race, with Suarez finishing 14th ahead of Chastain in 24th.“I wrecked him, I mean, he should be upset, that team should be upset. So I went to the crew chief and him, and wanted them to make sure they knew that they knew. I wanted to make sure that, like, it was the last thing I wanted to do,” Chastain said (via NASCAR).“And for the first half of the brake zone, I thought I was fine. And then the second half of the brake zone, I realized I’m going too fast, and I should have reacted better, and I didn’t. So that’s just a non-negotiable to wrecking, spinning teammates out. We had conversations this week,” he added.Ross Chastain drives the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing - Source: ImagnWhile Ross Chastain is set to stay at Trackhouse Racing next year, Daniel Suarez will be leaving at the end of the 2025 season. The two drivers were the pioneers of the team before Shane van Gisbergen joined this year.