Ross Chastain drops a 3-word reaction to his latest NASCAR paint scheme

Ross Chastain commemorates the return of the Busch Light Apple this season. His #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet will feature an Apple-themed paint scheme in three races, including the unprecedented Mexico City race in June.

Anheuser-Busch is one of Chastain's primary sponsors, along with Moose Fraternity, Jockey, and Kubota. The brewing company recently announced the return of the Busch Light Apple after about three years, which the Chevy pilot will promote on the NASCAR stage.

The 32-year-old driver took to Instagram to share a preview of the Busch Light Apple livery.

"APPLE IS BACK 🍎," Chastain wrote.

Ross Chastain's Instagram story - Source: @rosschastain on IG

Ross Chastain, who is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, also shared the Busch Light Apple announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Watermelons may be in season, but so is Busch Light Apple. Who else is excited?! 🍎," he wrote.

The returning Busch Light Apple will debut on the #1 Chevrolet Camaro at Michigan International Speedway on June 8. The following week, the Florida native will promote the brand in a 100-lapper road course showdown in Mexico City.

Scheduled to be held at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the Mexico City stop will mark NASCAR's first points-paying race outside the US since 1958. It is part of the stock car racing league's initiative to expand its network to a global audience.

The Busch Light Apple paint scheme will conclude in the following race at Pocono Raceway. The Great American Getaway 400 will conclude Prime Video's five-race broadcasting schedule this year before the TNT Sports crew takes over.

Ross Chastain drives the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn

For now, Chastain is gearing up for the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, happening this Sunday, May 4. He is coming off a 20th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in a race where Denny Hamlin blasted him for a late-race block.

Former NASCAR crew chief defended Ross Chastain over defensive move against Denny Hamlin at Talladega

Former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte weighed in on Ross Chastain's controversial block on Denny Hamlin at Talladega Superspeedway. While Denny Hamlin thought the block was "bulls**t," Letarte said he saw no issues with the defensive move.

For context, multiple Toyota drivers, including Denny Hamlin, pitted earlier on lap 164 in a bid to gain track positions once the rest of the field came in. However, Ross Chastain let fellow Chevrolet pilot Carson Hocevar, who pitted with the Toyota drivers, pass before making an aggressive block on Hamlin with 17 laps remaining.

The defensive move compromised Hamlin's late-race strategy, along with other Toyota pilots, including his 23XI Racing driver, Riley Herbst.

Speaking about the move, Letarte, who served as crew chief for HMS drivers like Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr., said:

"I don't have a problem with what Chastain's doing here," the former shot caller said. [1:36]

He added:

"I'm sure Denny's not happy with him, but I'm sure Denny would have done the same thing if he was in Ross's spot, So I am okay with it. But that I think what derailed the Toyota strategy."

While Ross Chastain finished 20th, Denny Hamlin ended behind him in 21st. Austin Cindric won the Jack Link's 500 ahead of Kyle Larson and William Byron.

