Ross Chastain feels 'ready to win' at NASCAR Charlotte Roval this weekend

The 2022 Bank of America Roval 500 is set to begin on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and Ross Chastain will be one of the playoff drivers who will look to get a win to advance into the next round of the playoffs. The #1 Chevrolet driver has impressed everyone with his road course racing this season, taking one career road course race win to his name at Circuit of the Americas in March 2022.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will host the sixth road course race of the season. Chastain and his #1 Trackhouse Racing Team will look to replicate their strong form on the road course on Sunday.

Speaking about the Charlotte Roval race, Chastain feels that he is ready to take the checkered flag this Sunday at the 2.28-mile-long road course. He went on to say that he has focussed a lot on road course races in his NASCAR career but has to show speed at road courses like other track races.

Chastain said:

“I feel ready to win. I’m ready to jump back in the Chevy simulator and brush up on a few things. That’s been the road course that I’ve been focused on the most. I’ve focused a lot on road courses in my career, but I haven’t shown the speed at that course like I have at other ones. So I’m looking for that next step there in speed for overall raw lap times.”

In the first five road course races of the season, Chastain finished P1 at the Circuit of The Americas, P7 at Sonoma Raceway, P5 at Road America, P27 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and P21 at Watkins Glen International. The 29-year-old driver will certainly be looking to win his second road course race this Sunday.

“We’ll just go and try and make fast laps” – Ross Chastain

Further into the conversation, Ross Chastain spoke about his plans, saying that he will look to win points and not put himself in a position to fall out of the race.

Chastain said:

“We’ll just have to be mindful of what is around our No. 1 Chevy. We need to know at all times what is going on. We’ll be aware of the points and not put ourselves in the position to fall out of the race. Aside from that, we’ll just go and try and make fast laps.”

Catch Ross Chastain at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, October 9th, 2022.

