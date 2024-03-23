Ross Chastain reveals favorite NASCAR road course race ahead of 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Trackhouse Racing driver and past winner at the Circuit of the Americas in the NASCAR Cup Series, Ross Chastain is one driver who must be delighted to return to Austin, Texas.

The #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver managed to clinch the first-ever victory for his team in the highest echelon of the sport at the 3.4-mile-long track in 2022. Also marking his first-ever win in the sport as a driver, Chastain made fans synonymous with his celebrations after the race consisting of smashed watermelons.

Heading into the 2024 rendition of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Chastain also crowned the opening road course race of the season as his favorite and told NBC Sports:

"(COTA) is my favorite road course. They are all so different than ovals and such a different mentality. Darlington, Bristol, Darlington are my three favorites. Road course-wise, COTA is definitely top of the list."

Expand Tweet

He further elaborated on how he would want the track to remain on NASCAR's schedule come the 2025 season and added:

"Dang right I want to see it come back. I had some great runs there and super fast cars and just a lot of fun. Trucks, Xfinity, Cup cars, all of them. I hope that (Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith) doesn’t let it go."

It remains to be seen how well Ross Chastain manages to go at the track this year.

Ross Chastain reminisces on 2022 NASCAR Cup Series win at COTA

Looking back at the day that solidified Ross Chastain as a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Trackhouse Racing driver spoke of what he remembers of his 2022 victory at the Circuit of the Americas.

Elaborating in an interview with Rob Tiongson, Chastain said:

"The whole last lap, I went easier the last lap. That was the opposite of what I did all weekend and went just a little bit slower trying to stay on track I let AJ (Allmendinger) catch up. I remember him bumping me and then I bumped him harder back."

Expand Tweet

The 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix goes live from the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET.