NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 23, 2024 18:14 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Practice
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile-long road course track on Saturday, March 23, as the action of the season’s sixth weekend continues at Circuit of the Americas.

The Truck and Xfinity Series will both race today (March 23) after running in the qualifying session on Friday. Kyle Larson and Connor Zilisch earned the pole in Xfinity and Truck series, respectively.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10 am ET and 11:30 am ET, ahead of Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy with a high temperature of 74 degrees, and a no chance of rain at the start of the truck and Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s three national series at Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Garage Open

8 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

2 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (42 laps and 143.22 miles)

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (46 laps and 156.86 miles)

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Group A:

  1. AJ Allmendinger - 62.000
  2. Zane Smith - 35.700
  3. Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.000
  4. Todd Gilliland - 28.450
  5. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 27.400
  6. Carson Hocevar - 26.400
  7. Corey LaJoie - 23.600
  8. Ryan Preece - 23.000
  9. Tyler Reddick - 22.050
  10. Kyle Busch - 21.550
  11. Bubba Wallace - 21.100
  12. Erik Jones - 17.600
  13. Chase Briscoe - 15.100
  14. Chris Buescher - 12.000
  15. John Hunter Nemechek - 11.550
  16. Ryan Blaney - 10.450
  17. Brad Keselowski - 7.700
  18. Ty Gibbs - 6.450
  19. Denny Hamlin - 3.600

Group B:

  1. Timmy Hill - 62.350
  2. Kamui Kobayashi - 61.650
  3. Noah Gragson - 34.150
  4. Harrison Burton - 28.750
  5. Daniel Hemric - 27.400
  6. Austin Dillon - 27.250
  7. Austin Cindric - 25.250
  8. William Byron - 23.550
  9. Joey Logano - 22.350
  10. Kaz Grala - 21.750
  11. Justin Haley - 21.450
  12. Daniel Suarez - 17.650
  13. Josh Berry - 16.200
  14. Ross Chastain - 14.300
  15. Michael McDowell - 11.900
  16. Christopher Bell - 10.800
  17. Alex Bowman - 8.900
  18. Chase Elliott - 7.600
  19. Kyle Larson - 4.650
  20. Martin Truex, Jr. - 1.850

Edited by Yash Soni
