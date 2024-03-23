NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile-long road course track on Saturday, March 23, as the action of the season’s sixth weekend continues at Circuit of the Americas.

The Truck and Xfinity Series will both race today (March 23) after running in the qualifying session on Friday. Kyle Larson and Connor Zilisch earned the pole in Xfinity and Truck series, respectively.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10 am ET and 11:30 am ET, ahead of Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy with a high temperature of 74 degrees, and a no chance of rain at the start of the truck and Xfinity race.

Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s three national series at Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Garage Open

8 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series

10:30 am ET: Truck Series

2 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series practice

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (42 laps and 143.22 miles)

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (46 laps and 156.86 miles)

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

Group A:

AJ Allmendinger - 62.000 Zane Smith - 35.700 Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.000 Todd Gilliland - 28.450 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 27.400 Carson Hocevar - 26.400 Corey LaJoie - 23.600 Ryan Preece - 23.000 Tyler Reddick - 22.050 Kyle Busch - 21.550 Bubba Wallace - 21.100 Erik Jones - 17.600 Chase Briscoe - 15.100 Chris Buescher - 12.000 John Hunter Nemechek - 11.550 Ryan Blaney - 10.450 Brad Keselowski - 7.700 Ty Gibbs - 6.450 Denny Hamlin - 3.600

Group B:

Timmy Hill - 62.350 Kamui Kobayashi - 61.650 Noah Gragson - 34.150 Harrison Burton - 28.750 Daniel Hemric - 27.400 Austin Dillon - 27.250 Austin Cindric - 25.250 William Byron - 23.550 Joey Logano - 22.350 Kaz Grala - 21.750 Justin Haley - 21.450 Daniel Suarez - 17.650 Josh Berry - 16.200 Ross Chastain - 14.300 Michael McDowell - 11.900 Christopher Bell - 10.800 Alex Bowman - 8.900 Chase Elliott - 7.600 Kyle Larson - 4.650 Martin Truex, Jr. - 1.850