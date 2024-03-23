NASCAR 2024: Here’s what Saturday’s schedule at Circuit of the Americas looks like

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on the 3.426-mile-long road course track on Saturday, March 23, as the action of the season’s sixth weekend continues at Circuit of the Americas.
The Truck and Xfinity Series will both race today (March 23) after running in the qualifying session on Friday. Kyle Larson and Connor Zilisch earned the pole in Xfinity and Truck series, respectively.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 10 am ET and 11:30 am ET, ahead of Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
The weather forecast on Saturday predicted partly cloudy with a high temperature of 74 degrees, and a no chance of rain at the start of the truck and Xfinity race.
Full NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Circuit of the Americas
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s three national series at Circuit of the Americas:
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Garage Open
8 am ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series
10:30 am ET: Truck Series
2 pm ET: Xfinity Series
Track activity
10 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Cup Series practice
11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (42 laps and 143.22 miles)
5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (46 laps and 156.86 miles)
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:
Group A:
- AJ Allmendinger - 62.000
- Zane Smith - 35.700
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.000
- Todd Gilliland - 28.450
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 27.400
- Carson Hocevar - 26.400
- Corey LaJoie - 23.600
- Ryan Preece - 23.000
- Tyler Reddick - 22.050
- Kyle Busch - 21.550
- Bubba Wallace - 21.100
- Erik Jones - 17.600
- Chase Briscoe - 15.100
- Chris Buescher - 12.000
- John Hunter Nemechek - 11.550
- Ryan Blaney - 10.450
- Brad Keselowski - 7.700
- Ty Gibbs - 6.450
- Denny Hamlin - 3.600
Group B:
- Timmy Hill - 62.350
- Kamui Kobayashi - 61.650
- Noah Gragson - 34.150
- Harrison Burton - 28.750
- Daniel Hemric - 27.400
- Austin Dillon - 27.250
- Austin Cindric - 25.250
- William Byron - 23.550
- Joey Logano - 22.350
- Kaz Grala - 21.750
- Justin Haley - 21.450
- Daniel Suarez - 17.650
- Josh Berry - 16.200
- Ross Chastain - 14.300
- Michael McDowell - 11.900
- Christopher Bell - 10.800
- Alex Bowman - 8.900
- Chase Elliott - 7.600
- Kyle Larson - 4.650
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 1.850