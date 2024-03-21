NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Circuit of the Americas

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2024 19:34 IST
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Circuit of the Americas for the sixth race of the 2024 season, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday (March 24). The venue will host the sixth race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 3.426-mile-long road course track will host the Cup race for the fourth time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers are set to compete over 68 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 231 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at the Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice: High 71°F, Low 51°F, Sunny, then overcast in afternoon, East Southeast 5-10 mph, and 1% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 71°F, Low 51°F, Sunny, then overcast in afternoon, East Southeast 5-10 mph, and 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 24, 2024

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: High 70°F, Low 56°F, overcast conditions, South Southeast 15-25 mph, and 3% chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 iteration of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - AJ Allmendinger
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - Kaz Grala
  16. #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #50 - Kamui Kobayashi
  34. #51 - Justin Haley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #66 - Timmy Hill
  37. #71 - Zane Smith
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Circuit of the Americas on March 24 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

