NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Circuit of the Americas for the sixth race of the 2024 season, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday (March 24). The venue will host the sixth race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 3.426-mile-long road course track will host the Cup race for the fourth time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 39 Cup Series drivers are set to compete over 68 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 231 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at the Circuit of the Americas:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice: High 71°F, Low 51°F, Sunny, then overcast in afternoon, East Southeast 5-10 mph, and 1% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 71°F, Low 51°F, Sunny, then overcast in afternoon, East Southeast 5-10 mph, and 1% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 24, 2024

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: High 70°F, Low 56°F, overcast conditions, South Southeast 15-25 mph, and 3% chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 iteration of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to see a total of 39 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - AJ Allmendinger #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Kamui Kobayashi #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - Timmy Hill #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Circuit of the Americas on March 24 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.