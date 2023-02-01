Ross Chastain's controversial 'Hail Melon' move banned by NASCAR for 2023 and beyond

The 2022 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway saw one of the most daring and controversial moves in NASCAR's history, with Ross Chastain, a fifth-generation watermelon farmer turned Cup Series racing driver, at the center of it all. While Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in P1 and went on to celebrate his advancement into the next round at Victory Lane, all eyes were on the Alva, Florida native.

The final lap of the 500-mile-long short-track race saw Chastain put his foot flat on the floor and use the track's outside wall to overtake several rivals needed to advance to the final round of the playoffs, with one of them being a certain Denny Hamlin. The 'Hail Melon' move, as it was called, was spectacular to watch in person and on TV, with many touting it as on the same level as Earnhardt's 'Pass on the Grass' from the bygone years.

SpeedFreaks @SpeedFreaks @RossChastain @MartinsvilleSwy NASCAR says this will never happen again & makes it an illegal move NASCAR says this will never happen again & makes it an illegal move ⬇️ @RossChastain @MartinsvilleSwy https://t.co/hM1MLDgCkX

While Ross Chastain managed to achieve his goal in the race and advance to Championship 4 with his tenacious approach, it is unlikely that fans will ever witness something similar ever again. Climbing out of the car after the race, it was evident that the Trackhouse Racing driver had managed to accomplish something that would most likely be banned in the future, which is now officially true.

Trackhouse Racing @TeamTrackhouse twitter.com/a_s12/status/1… Adam Stern @A_S12



The move turned into the most viral moment in recent NASCAR history and became the No. 1 top play on @NASCAR has banned the viral wall-ride move that @RossChastain pulled off at Martinsville last fall to vault himself into the sport's championship race.The move turned into the most viral moment in recent NASCAR history and became the No. 1 top play on @SportsCenter .@NASCAR has banned the viral wall-ride move that @RossChastain pulled off at Martinsville last fall to vault himself into the sport's championship race.🔲 The move turned into the most viral moment in recent NASCAR history and became the No. 1 top play on @SportsCenter. https://t.co/PJslBscRNQ Wall good things must come to an end. We respect NASCAR’s decision to retire the Hail Melon Wall good things must come to an end. We respect NASCAR’s decision to retire the Hail Melon 🍉 twitter.com/a_s12/status/1…

Along with recent updates to the NASCAR rulebook, any move that endangers the safety of any personnel on the track, including drivers, fans, and officials, will be met with appropriate scrutiny, essentially banning any other wall-riding shenanigans that the drivers might have in mind. NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer elaborated on the same and said:

"It brought got a great deal of excitement, a great deal of exposure to our sport, but it also came with some scrutiny. If there's an act that we feel that's compromising the safety of our competitors, officials, spectators, we're going take that seriously, we will penalize for that act going forward. That move at Martinsville would be a penalty."

What does this mean for Ross Chastain going forward?

In the grand scheme of all things related to motorsports, Ross Chastain managed to accomplish his goal during the Martinsville weekend last year, with his commitment to his craft being praised by many.

Fernando Alonso @alo_oficial

We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 twitter.com/NASCARonNBC/st… NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! UNBELIEVABLE! @RossChastain floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! #NASCARPlayoffs UNBELIEVABLE!@RossChastain floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/9qX3eq7T6h This is the best thing of 2022 in motor racing !We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality This is the best thing of 2022 in motor racing ! We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 twitter.com/NASCARonNBC/st…

Many fans of motorsports from across all genres, including drivers, were stunned to see such a video game-style maneuver being pulled off in real life, which means Ross Chastain is going to be remembered for a long time for it, at the very least.

Poll : 0 votes