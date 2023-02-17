Ross Chastain signs multi-year deal with Trackhouse Racing ahead of NASCAR Daytona 500

Ross Chastain has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Trackhouse Racing team to continue driving the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series. His extension came just one day after his teammate Daniel Suarez signed a multi-year deal.

Chastain’s contract extension comes ahead of the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, which will mark his second full-time season at Trackhouse Racing and his sixth overall in the Series.

On Thursday afternoon, Trackhouse Racing announced that Ross Chastain has signed an extension with the team. While they haven't revealed the length of the contract, but team’s president confirmed that Chastain’s “beard will be gray” by the time the deal is over.

Speaking about Chastain’s deal, Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks said:

“Ross Chastain is the type of driver and type of person we want representing Trackhouse Racing, our employees, and our corporate partners. You saw what Ross did with us in just our first year together and we think the future is even brighter. He brings a determination, dedication, and commitment to his job on and off the track that uplifts everyone in our shop. I'm proud he is part of our organization.”

The 30-year-old driver was the star performer in the 2022 season, winning two Cup races at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway. His unbelievable last-lap video-game move at Martinsville Speedway went viral, which allowed him to secure his first Championship 4 appearance. He went on to finish the season in second place in the Championship standings with 15 top-5 and 21 top-10 finishes.

Ross Chastain spoke about his contract extension with Trackhouse Racing

Ross Chastain elaborated on his feelings after signing the multi-year agreement, saying that he has found a home at Trackhouse Racing. In a team press release, Chastain said:

“It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of hard work and sacrifice plus a lot of help from a lot of people, but I can safely say I have found a home at Trackhouse Racing. There is nowhere in the world I would rather be and nothing I would rather do than race the No. 1 Chevrolet in NASCAR for Justin and the people at Trackhouse Racing.”

After securing a new contract, Chastain will look to begin his 2023 campaign by winning the season-opening Daytona 500.

Catch the eighth-generation watermelon driver in action at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

