“Rowdy is killing it!”: NASCAR fans swoon over Kyle Busch’s ‘impressive’ broadcasting debut

Kyle Busch made his broadcasting debut during The CW’s coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it. Known as "Rowdy" on the track, Busch impressed viewers with his commentary as is apparent by the praise he has received on social media.

The 39-year-old joined the booth with commentators Adam Alexander and Jamie McMurray, stepping in for regular analyst Parker Kligerman, who was competing in the 12 Hours of Sebring. While the race was going on, CW’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a picture from the booth with all three commentators, with the caption:

“Looks who's in the booth today @KyleBusch 👀”

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed the news before the race, stating:

“Kyle Busch is in the booth (the TV booth for CW) for the Xfinity race today with Parker Kligerman racing Sebring."

Fans reacted to Busch joining the commentary booth, with one writing that he was "killing it."

"Rowdy is killing it! Love the CW’s booth. Need a better picture and more on pit stops but I’m highly impressed with y’all’s start!" the fan said.

One fan spoke about Busch's pose in the picture, which was of him giving a thumbs up.

"That’s one of my favorite poses too, Kyle 👏👏👏 WOO HOO HOOOOO 😂 I use it often," the fan commented.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I think this is one of the best play-by-play teams for NASCAR coverage, really enjoying the race with this trio," a fan wrote.

"@KyleBusch is impressive in the booth," another commented.

"Kyle did an amazing job in the booth today! I hope he comes back." another commented

"Rowdy Nation glad to see our guy in the booth!!" another commented.

Kyle Busch eyeing stronger 2025 season after a tough 2024

Off the track, Kyle Busch is already showing signs of a stronger 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season compared to his 2024 performance. Speaking during media day at the Las Vegas Speedway, Busch reflected on his team's improvements this year. The #8 Chevy Camaro driver, who first raced at the track in 2004, has a promising record on his home track, including one win, 12 top-five finishes, and 15 top-tens.

Kyle Busch admitted that his team struggled last season due to lineup changes and pit-road issues (as quoted by NASCAR):

"I feel like last year at Vegas, we were really fast," he said. "We were probably one of the only guys that passed Kyle Larson under green there. But unfortunately, we just had some pit-road issues and miscues that took us out of the running to be able to race for a win."

This year, the team has undergone a huge overhaul with John Klausmeier coming in as the new technical director and Richard Boswell as the crew chief for Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet.

Keith Rodden was promoted to vice president of competition, while Mike Verlander stepped into the role of team president. These changes have already shown results, with Busch taking three top-ten finishes in the first four races.

Despite facing setbacks like a late-race crash at Daytona, Kyle Busch remains optimistic. He currently holds eighth place in the Cup Series standings with 110 points, one top-five finish, and three top-tens.

"So far, so good with the first three weeks, and we really want to see that continue." Busch said (via the aforementioned source).

Busch will look to carry that momentum into the Pennzoil 400, and clinch his first Las Vegas win since 2009. He is currently eighth place in the Cup Series standings with 110 points, courtesy of one top-five and three top-tens in four starts.

