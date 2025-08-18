“Running over crap on the racetrack”: Joey Logano doesn’t hold back his emotions over his Richmond failure

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano had tough luck during the Cook Out 400 held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Richmond Raceway. Beginning with the qualifying, the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team faced major hiccups. During a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Logano shared his thoughts on the same.

The 35-year-old and his team missed the qualifying lap for the 400-lap race, leaving them with no resources to qualify for the race. Ultimately, they headed to Rick Ware Racing and got a set of scuffs from their #51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Following the same, Logano began the race from the end of the pack in P38.

However, this was just the tip of the iceberg of problems Joey Logano had to face. He then had to deal with a flat during the 300-mile race. Reflecting on the same, he told the press (via NBC Sports):

“We had a really fast Mustang. The car had a lot of speed in it, but we just had to overcome too much. We got up into contention, and then we had a flat right rear and lost all of it again, and then steadily grind your way back into the top five. Apparently, I needed maybe 500 or 600 laps. It’s just not our weekend. We had a flat tire in practice and then another flat tire in the race and both of them were punctures. It’s not like we were being too aggressive or anything like that, it’s just running over crap on the racetrack. Not our weekend.”

Despite starting last, Joey Logano put up a good fight and wrapped up stage one in P19 and stage two in P15. Following a good pace, the Team Penske driver finished the 400-lap race among the top five drivers and secured a fourth-place finish, earning 33 points.

"I like it, what we have now": Joey Logano shared his take on the current playoff system

Earlier in June 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano was featured in an interview on the Zach Gelb Show and opened up about his take on the current playoff system. The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver supported the system, claiming it helps the drivers to be consistent during the regular season.

The Team Penske driver claimed his playoff spot in May 2025 after clinching a win at the Wurth 400 held at Texas Motor Speedway. Reflecting on the same, Logano told the media (via On3.com):

“I like it, what we have now. And we gotta remember, we changed it for a reason, right? We went from where it was just 36 races, score all the points, no playoff system at all and the champion would be crowned with three races to go at the end of the year. Well, that’s kind of boring, and nobody wanted to see that.”

“Our playoff system rewards consistency through the regular season. It rewards winning through the regular season to seed you better, but at the same time, there’s always the underdog story that can get hot at the right time, figure everything out, and go win the championship," he added.

Joey Logano currently ranks 12th on the Cup Series points table with 616 points to his tally. Additionally, he secured one win, seven top-ten finishes, three top-five finishes, and one pole position in 25 starts this season. Also, he has led 358 laps and has an average start of 13.32.

