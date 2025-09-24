Ryan Blaney absolutely dumbfounded by critics doubting NASCAR champion Joey Logano in the playoffs

Ryan Blaney, the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, was dumbfounded by how critics and pundits write off Joey Logano despite his impressive credentials in the playoffs. Blaney explained that the Team Penske team often improves under high pressure.Joey Logano has consistently maintained an impressive playoff record in the NASCAR Cup Series, demonstrating his resilience in high-stakes situations. One of the remarkable things about Logano is his 15 wins in playoff races, which is the highest among all the currently active drivers. In the 2024 playoffs, Logano's success in winning the Round of 16 at the Atlanta event and the Round of 8 at Las Vegas gave him the ticket to the Championship 4.Blaney singled out Logano’s team as very strong, and mentioned that he is aware of their threat from his experience with them last year when he had to compete against them for the championship. He mentioned that, despite the large sums of money and the tension among competitors, the laws of the game remain the same. He expressed on Dale Jr. Download:&quot;Yeah, I mean it doesn't surprise me I mean, I know those guys are gonna be even if they don't have the year that people think is impressive through the regular season you know, they're gonna just get better and better... it blows my mind honestly of the outside world that doubts that duo of like no no, yeah, write them off. No, they're gonna be there and they're gonna be really really good.&quot;Ryan Blaney has secured three wins, among which his debut victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway stands out. He was in complete control of the event as he led 116 laps and finished first ahead of Josh Berry. After that showing, Blaney became the first driver to qualify for the Round of 8 of the playoffs.Ryan Blaney reveals Michael Jordan’s exclusive gift at Loudon race weekendRyan Blaney revealed a special, personalized gift he received from basketball legend Michael Jordan during the Mobil 1 301 race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After bugging Jordan for about six months, Blaney finally got his first pair of Jordans, which he wore for the first time in practice sessions that weekend.&quot;I had my first pair of Jordans this weekend. I've been bugging Michael Jordan for a pair for probably six months and finally got them sent to me, wore them for the first time this weekend in practice. The soles were a little different, so I had to spend about 10, 15 laps in practice, kind of getting used to the different soles on them,&quot; he said via Youtube/NASCAR on Fox [5:51 onwards]Ryan Blaney's win at New Hampshire was significant as this victory marked his third consecutive top-5 finish in the playoffs.