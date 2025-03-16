Ryan Blaney drops an expletive laced three-word reaction on radio amid disappointing pit stop in Las Vegas

Ryan Blaney had a race to forget in Las Vegas after the Team Penske driver faced a pit road issue during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday. Following the ordeal, the #12 driver took to his radio to share the frustration with expletives.

During stage 1 of the race, Blaney pitted from 17th on the grid to get work done on his left front tire. However, the crew took a significant amount of time and left the Team Penske driver with a lot of ground to cover.

As the 2023 Cup Series winner saw his race get jeopardized slowly as he fell back by nearly two laps, he could not hold in his frustration. Here's how he reacted to the situation, as per NASCAR journalist Kelly Crandall's X post:

"F***ing fantastic. Great." (Ryan Blaney was quoted as saying)

Here's the post by Crandall on the micro-blogging site X:

While Blaney had to deal with a painfully long pit stop, he had something worse waiting for him in the later stages of the race. In the final stage, Blaney was involved in a multi-car wreck that ended his Las Vegas outing for this time around.

With 72 laps to go, the Team Penske driver was involved in a wreck along with Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, and many others and brought in the caution. Josh Berry ended up winning the Pennzoil 400 ahead of Daniel Suárez.

Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts after an underwhelming Las Vegas outing

Following the wreck at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Ryan Blaney let his feelings be known in the post-race interview. Speaking to journalist Wendy Venturini, here's what the #12 driver said:

Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Menards\Pennzoil Ford) during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on March 16, 2025, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Marc Sanchez/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"What happened is four-wide, two outside and one inside. I thought it was two inside and one outside, so honestly I probably pinched those guys up in the fence. I probably used more track than I should've."

As Blaney was running alongside Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson, and Bubba Wallace, he blamed the #20 JGR driver for leaving him with no space. As a result, he got wrecked on Lap 195 and was done for the day.

