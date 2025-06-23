Ryan Blaney escorted to care center after collapsing post-Pocono race

Ryan Blaney collapsed on his knees after the end of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. A video uploaded on social media captured him being helped and escorted to the care center shortly after stepping out of his car.

The reason was a failed cool suit during the race, which left him visibly exhausted after finishing third. The footage was posted on X by Colin Ward, a NASCAR reporter for Motorsports Today. Ward captioned the post:

"The full sequence of events:"

This was accompanied by a video showing Ryan Blaney being escorted out. The subtext on the video read:

"Ryan Blaney’s post-race struggle after cool suit failure."

After finishing in third place at the Pocono Cup race, he exited his No. 12 Ford Mustang and nearly collapsed. He was then escorted by medical staff to the care center.

His cool suit, designed to regulate body temperature by pumping chilled liquid through tubes in the suit, had failed early in the race—on lap 15. That meant Blaney had to tough out the rest of the event without any relief from the heat inside the car. In an interview with Speedway Digest after the race, Ryan Blaney confirmed the issue.

“It was hot,” he said. “Yeah, I flipped it on probably lap 15. I was like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a long day.’” (via Speedway Digest)

However, he managed to push through. He credited his team—Team Penske’s No. 12 crew—for helping him recover positions even after he made an error that cost him time on track.

“Having to come back up there… Jonathan and the whole 12 team did a good job of figuring out what to do after my mistake.” (via Speedway Digest)

Ryan Blaney finished third, driving for Team Penske. Chase Briscoe of Joe Gibbs Racing took the first position while Denny Hamlin came in second.

"I thought it was great… the whole experience" – Ryan Blaney on his Mexico outing in NASCAR’s return outside the U.S.

Ryan Blaney recently talked about on his race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250. For the Xfinity Series, it was the first international race since 2008.

Blaney, driving the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, started 18th after a disappointing qualifying round. However, he quickly moved up the field, finishing Stage 1 in second place. In Stage 2, he ended that segment in fourth.

But he wasn’t able to hold his position in the final stage. Blaney slipped down the order and finished 14th, just ahead of Ryan Preece and behind AJ Allmendinger.

Despite the result, Ryan Blaney appreciated the chance to race in Mexico. In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, shared on X, he said:

“I had a good time down in Mexico really… we were on track Friday, Saturday, Sunday. I thought it was great, the whole experience.”

He talked about how the track was wet at the beginning of the race, making it even more challenging. Adding,

“That was kind of fun. Everyone learning together… I don’t think we made a big fool of ourselves and I think we all did a pretty good job,”

Expand Tweet

Shane van Gisbergen won the event. He started from pole, led 60 of 100 laps, and finished over 16 seconds ahead of the field.

