Ryan Blaney on knowing crew chief Jonathan Hassler's "tendencies" as #12 crew looks to build on championship success

After enjoying the success of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship, Ryan Blaney reflected on the growth of his relationship with his crew chief Jonathan Hassler.

Blaney and Hassler were paired up in 2022 after the former #12 crew chief, Todd Gordon, retired from NASCAR. Their first win as a driver and crew chief came at the All-Star Race exhibition race in 2022. The 2023 season turned out to be a breakout season where he won the Coca-Cola 600, followed by two playoffs wins which came at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway and a Bill France Cup.

In a recent video from Team Penske, Ryan Blaney emphasized the importance of understanding each other both on and off the track. He highlighted the significance of familiarity, explaining how they've learned about each other's preferences, strengths, and strategies—whether it's related to driving style or race decisions.

“You know I think since Jonathan and I started working together in 2022, you just get to know the person. You get to know each other better off the track and at the race track. Kind of figuring out each other’s likes and dislikes and what I like behind the wheel. I kind of get the feel for what he likes to change, how he calls the race,”

“So you just build that relationship. The past year and a half has been great and that bond just gets stronger with time, really. As you learn to communicate with each other a little better and know each other’s little tendencies. And I think that’s a positive thing, that’s what you have to have in this job.”

“I’ve had the utmost trust in him’ – Ryan Blaney’s crew chief on his bond with the driver

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio podcast, the crew chief at the #12 Team Penske, Jonathan Hassler also spoke about his bond with the 2023 Cup champion, pointing out their trust in each other.

Speaking about his relationship with Blaney, Hassler said:

“From day one, I’ve had the utmost trust in him that he’s always given 100%, and he knows that I’m always giving 100%. When things don’t go right, neither one of us says we are sorry because we are not sorry. We know that we have both kind of given everything.”

Ryan Blaney sees his relationship with Jonathan Hassler as crucial in their profession, stressing the necessity of trust, effective communication, and mutual understanding for success in their roles within NASCAR.