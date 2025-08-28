Ryan Blaney launches a new venture with the release of a ‘damn good drinking bourbon’ to honor the family’s history 

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney launched his new whisky, Ten Runner, by sharing an emotional X post. Blaney also shared a video capturing the heritage of his family and honoring his family history.Inspired by his family's racing legacy, the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver created the Ten Runner whiskey. He wanted a drink that brings people together, just like the old times. The Ten Runner whiskey boasts 51.5% ABV and offers an aroma of sweet bread and almond, complemented by notes of chocolate and caramel. It features a taste of crisp apple, honey, and spicy peppercorn with a hint of baking spices, vanilla, and toasted walnut.Reflecting on the same, Ryan Blaney summarized his two-year story and wrote:&quot;I’m excited to share a personal project that I’ve been working on for the past two years: @tenrunner bourbon whiskey. It’s a celebration of legacy. A toast to my family’s history in the No.10 and the runners that shaped racing as we know it today. It’s been so fun to blend my passions together into this project and create a damn good drinking bourbon. I hope y’all enjoy! Grab your bottle at TenRunner.com, take a moment to slow down, and toast to the road ahead. Cheers.&quot;Additionally, the Team Penske driver issued a warning:&quot;(Must be 21+)&quot;Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson leads the playoff table with a 26-point buffer above the cutoff line. Meanwhile, with a buffer of 20 points, Ryan Blaney ranks fourth behind Larson's teammate William Byron. Notably, Blaney is set to compete in the first playoff race, the Cook Out Southern 500, on Sunday, August 31, 2025.A 'cursed' paint scheme made Ryan Blaney make an exception while celebrating his Daytona winFormer NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney secured his second win of the season during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and celebrated the occasion with a burnout.The #12 Ford driver is not among the drivers who celebrate their wins with a burnout. However, he made an expedition after the Daytona win. Blaney drove the &quot;cursed&quot; black Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang in the 250-mile race. Notably, it is a car in which he has a long history of getting wrecked. Hence, giving it the title of being &quot;cursed.&quot;Ryan Blaney secured his maiden win, driving the cursed paint scheme car, and explained:&quot;Also, I mainly did it for Advance Auto Parts because that paint scheme at speedways has been cursed. I've gotten right hooked with that scheme more times than I can count. The CEO, Shane (O'Kelly), told me, 'I think we've paid our dues with that paint scheme at speedways.'&quot;&quot;He's like, 'I've got a really good feeling tonight.' And it was super cool to pay that off and have their whole team here. It was a big night. It was a lot of things culminating, and I thought it deserved one,&quot; he added.Ryan Blaney led 27 laps in the 160-lap race and crossed the finish line 0.031 seconds ahead of Daniel Suarez. Blaney ranks fourth in the Cup Series points table with 2026 points, two wins, 14 top-ten finishes, 10 top-five finishes, and two pole positions in 26 starts this season.