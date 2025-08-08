Ryan Blaney lifts the curtain on NASCAR's victory party logistics 

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:47 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Ryan Blaney (12) sits on the wall waiting for practice Saturday, July 26, 2025- Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney recently shared an inside look into what happens after a win, specifically how the victory party logistics come together. The information came from a post by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X.

Ad

Blaney appeared for an episode earlier in the week on The Morning Drive show. He was joined by Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone. Their tweet teased Blaney’s comments with the caption,

“🍻 ‘Everyone kind of understands the assignment.’ Have you ever wondered about victory party logistics? Ryan @Blaney gave us the details earlier this week on #TMDNASCAR.”

In the segment, Ryan Blaney explained that winning is never guaranteed in NASCAR, so drivers don’t usually prepare in advance for a victory celebration.

Ad
Trending
“You don't know if you're going to win, right? So you don't like pre-stock your fridge just in case,” he said.

Instead, he keeps his refrigerator stocked at a normal level and relies on friends to step in if the moment calls for celebration. According to Blaney, his friends know what to do. In case he wins,

“They'll bring beers and things like that. They'll bring a 24 pack, couple of them, and everyone kind of understands the assignment,” he said,
Ad

Interestingly, Blaney said crew members typically don’t bring anything since they arrive late, often much later than everyone else. It’s really just his close friends, those already at home or nearby, who take charge.

“They supply it,” he added, calling it a “good friendship thing.”
Ad

The party may be a private affair, but Ryan Blaney’s post-race fan celebrations are very public and very intentional. After his Nashville win, he was seen handing the checkered flag to a young fan, something that’s become a tradition for the 31-year-old.

This practice started in 2017 when Ryan Blaney began giving away his checkered flag after wins. The idea came from him wanting to connect with fans immediately after the race. In his words:

Ad
“I want to just give this to a kid. I try to find a kid in my shirt. But if I don’t, I’ll just pick a random kid out and try to make a memory that hopefully lasts a lifetime.” (via sportsrush)

Blaney said the energy from fans after a win is overwhelming, and handing over the flag is his way of returning that energy in a personal way. It’s also rooted in his own childhood, when he would attend races with his family, cheering on his favorite drivers.

Ad

Ryan Blaney calls for full Iowa repave, says it could “open up a third lane”

Ryan Blaney has been vocal about Iowa’s track conditions recently. Following a partial repave of the 0.875-mile oval in 2024, the Team Penske driver is pushing for a complete resurfacing using the same type of asphalt used in last year’s updates. Speaking again on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Ryan Blaney said,

Ad
“I would repave the whole thing. I think you kind of have to.”

He praised the track’s progressive banking, calling it “perfect” and saying it gives drivers the ability to move up and down the lanes. Only the bottom two corners were repaved in 2024. The straightaways, however, still use the original 2006 surface. While the new asphalt aged well, Ryan Blaney believes the track would benefit even more from a complete overhaul.

Ad
“We would just continue to push it up and up and up and it would be like old Iowa where you were running everywhere,” he said.

Blaney has a strong connection with Iowa. He won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race there last year, leading 201 of 350 laps. Currently ranked 7th in the standings with 665 points, Ryan Blaney has 1 win, 8 top-five finishes, and 11 top-10s this season.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications