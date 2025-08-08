Ryan Blaney lifts the curtain on NASCAR's victory party logistics 

Ryan Blaney recently shared an inside look into what happens after a win, specifically how the victory party logistics come together. The information came from a post by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X.Blaney appeared for an episode earlier in the week on The Morning Drive show. He was joined by Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone. Their tweet teased Blaney’s comments with the caption,“🍻 ‘Everyone kind of understands the assignment.’ Have you ever wondered about victory party logistics? Ryan @Blaney gave us the details earlier this week on #TMDNASCAR.”In the segment, Ryan Blaney explained that winning is never guaranteed in NASCAR, so drivers don’t usually prepare in advance for a victory celebration.“You don't know if you're going to win, right? So you don't like pre-stock your fridge just in case,” he said.Instead, he keeps his refrigerator stocked at a normal level and relies on friends to step in if the moment calls for celebration. According to Blaney, his friends know what to do. In case he wins,“They'll bring beers and things like that. They'll bring a 24 pack, couple of them, and everyone kind of understands the assignment,” he said,Interestingly, Blaney said crew members typically don’t bring anything since they arrive late, often much later than everyone else. It’s really just his close friends, those already at home or nearby, who take charge.“They supply it,” he added, calling it a “good friendship thing.”The party may be a private affair, but Ryan Blaney’s post-race fan celebrations are very public and very intentional. After his Nashville win, he was seen handing the checkered flag to a young fan, something that’s become a tradition for the 31-year-old.This practice started in 2017 when Ryan Blaney began giving away his checkered flag after wins. The idea came from him wanting to connect with fans immediately after the race. In his words:“I want to just give this to a kid. I try to find a kid in my shirt. But if I don’t, I’ll just pick a random kid out and try to make a memory that hopefully lasts a lifetime.” (via sportsrush)Blaney said the energy from fans after a win is overwhelming, and handing over the flag is his way of returning that energy in a personal way. It’s also rooted in his own childhood, when he would attend races with his family, cheering on his favorite drivers.Ryan Blaney calls for full Iowa repave, says it could “open up a third lane”Ryan Blaney has been vocal about Iowa’s track conditions recently. Following a partial repave of the 0.875-mile oval in 2024, the Team Penske driver is pushing for a complete resurfacing using the same type of asphalt used in last year’s updates. Speaking again on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Ryan Blaney said,“I would repave the whole thing. I think you kind of have to.”He praised the track’s progressive banking, calling it “perfect” and saying it gives drivers the ability to move up and down the lanes. Only the bottom two corners were repaved in 2024. The straightaways, however, still use the original 2006 surface. While the new asphalt aged well, Ryan Blaney believes the track would benefit even more from a complete overhaul.“We would just continue to push it up and up and up and it would be like old Iowa where you were running everywhere,” he said.Blaney has a strong connection with Iowa. He won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race there last year, leading 201 of 350 laps. Currently ranked 7th in the standings with 665 points, Ryan Blaney has 1 win, 8 top-five finishes, and 11 top-10s this season.