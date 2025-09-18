Ryan Blaney makes feelings known about Jimmie Johnson as the NASCAR legend turns 50

NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson turned 50 on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. He received admiration from all around the globe, but there was a special wish from fellow former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.Blaney was featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 ahead of the first race of the Round of 12, the Mobil 1 301. During the interaction, the Team Penske driver highlighted the former Hendrick Motorsports driver's influence both on and off track. He explained that Johnson's exceptional racing skills and genuine personality made him a role model for young drivers.Following Jimmie Johnson's 50th birthday, Ryan Blaney expressed his feelings about him and called him an 'urban legend.' The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver stated [00:00 onwards]:&quot;I love Jimmy Johnson. Um, he is not only in my book one of the best [0:00:06] race car drivers that have ever done it. He's also one of the best human beings that has ever walked the earth. Like, just a very genuine guy. Incredibly funny, incredibly fun to hang around with, you know, and racing around him was just like, I don't know, it was one of the most special things.&quot;&quot;Um, you know, honestly, I tried a lot of like by, whether it's on-track or off-track persona around Jimmy, just because I was a kid, and it's like, how do you not want to be like that guy, you know, when he is just dominating the sports, and, um, then how he carried himself outside the car was just, you know, unbelievable,&quot; he concluded.Jimmie Johnson drove the #48 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series. He amassed 83 wins, 232 top fives, 374 top tens, and 36 pole positions in 686 starts during his tenure with the team.“We want to expand to a third car”: NASCAR Cup Series team owner Jimmie Johnson got candid about the future plans for Legacy Motor ClubIn June 2025, LMC owner Jimmie Johnson sat down with former race car driver Paul Tracy. During the interview held at 'The RACER Channel' on YouTube, Johnson shared his thoughts on expanding his team to a three-charter organization.After having a remarkable career with Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson joined Legacy Motor Club in 2023 and competed part-time for the team. He also became a part-owner of the team along with Knighthead Capital Management.Following that, Jimmie Johnson shared his take on expanding the team in the near future. He told the press:“Focus on building the team and getting it right. We also want to expand to a third car so that we can maximize everything within the NASCAR ecosystem.” [45:24]“From there, we need to think of our driver pipeline and how we're going to bring along future drivers for Legacy Motor Club. Is that Xfinity, Trucks, Trans Am, down to karting... like, where do we start?&quot; he added.The current lineup for Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club features two full-time entries in the Cup Series with Erik Jones in the #43 Toyota Camry XSE. Meanwhile, his teammate John Hunter Nemechek pilots the #42 Camry in the Series.