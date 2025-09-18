  • NASCAR
  • Ryan Blaney makes feelings known about Jimmie Johnson as the NASCAR legend turns 50

Ryan Blaney makes feelings known about Jimmie Johnson as the NASCAR legend turns 50

By Karan Yadav
Published Sep 18, 2025 02:27 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Ryan Blaney expressed his feelings about Jimmie Johnson- Source: Imagn

NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson turned 50 on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. He received admiration from all around the globe, but there was a special wish from fellow former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.

Ad

Blaney was featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 ahead of the first race of the Round of 12, the Mobil 1 301. During the interaction, the Team Penske driver highlighted the former Hendrick Motorsports driver's influence both on and off track. He explained that Johnson's exceptional racing skills and genuine personality made him a role model for young drivers.

Following Jimmie Johnson's 50th birthday, Ryan Blaney expressed his feelings about him and called him an 'urban legend.' The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver stated [00:00 onwards]:

Ad
Trending
"I love Jimmy Johnson. Um, he is not only in my book one of the best [0:00:06] race car drivers that have ever done it. He's also one of the best human beings that has ever walked the earth. Like, just a very genuine guy. Incredibly funny, incredibly fun to hang around with, you know, and racing around him was just like, I don't know, it was one of the most special things."
Ad
"Um, you know, honestly, I tried a lot of like by, whether it's on-track or off-track persona around Jimmy, just because I was a kid, and it's like, how do you not want to be like that guy, you know, when he is just dominating the sports, and, um, then how he carried himself outside the car was just, you know, unbelievable," he concluded.
Ad
Ad

Jimmie Johnson drove the #48 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series. He amassed 83 wins, 232 top fives, 374 top tens, and 36 pole positions in 686 starts during his tenure with the team.

“We want to expand to a third car”: NASCAR Cup Series team owner Jimmie Johnson got candid about the future plans for Legacy Motor Club

In June 2025, LMC owner Jimmie Johnson sat down with former race car driver Paul Tracy. During the interview held at 'The RACER Channel' on YouTube, Johnson shared his thoughts on expanding his team to a three-charter organization.

Ad

After having a remarkable career with Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson joined Legacy Motor Club in 2023 and competed part-time for the team. He also became a part-owner of the team along with Knighthead Capital Management.

Following that, Jimmie Johnson shared his take on expanding the team in the near future. He told the press:

“Focus on building the team and getting it right. We also want to expand to a third car so that we can maximize everything within the NASCAR ecosystem.” [45:24]
Ad
“From there, we need to think of our driver pipeline and how we're going to bring along future drivers for Legacy Motor Club. Is that Xfinity, Trucks, Trans Am, down to karting... like, where do we start?" he added.

The current lineup for Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club features two full-time entries in the Cup Series with Erik Jones in the #43 Toyota Camry XSE. Meanwhile, his teammate John Hunter Nemechek pilots the #42 Camry in the Series.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications