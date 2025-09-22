Ryan Blaney provides a lesson on on-track etiquette following the JGR drama

By Palak Gupta
Published Sep 22, 2025 18:47 GMT
Ryan Blaney comments on clean racing after NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire. Images via Imagn.
Ryan Blaney has shared his reaction following the on-track tensions between Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. The 2023 Cup champion beat teammate Joey Logano, who had won the pole position, to collect his third win of the season last Sunday (September 21). He also held off Josh Berry by 0.937 seconds to lock in the Round of 8.

While Blaney broke JGR's three-race win streak, Hamlin was frustrated over Ty Gibbs blocking him during the Round of 12 opener at New Hampshire Speedway. He questioned the team owner's grandson's decisions over the team radio multiple times and later had a contact with Gibbs, which ended his day early.

During a post-win press conference at New Hampshire Speedway, Blaney was asked about the same. The Team Penske driver gave a moral lesson, sharing his etiquette on track while racing teammates.

Trending
"When Joey and I race him for the lead, we know what this is for, so fully expect us to race hard but race clean. Like, I was never gonna lay a bumper to Joey trying to get by him there in stage three or stage one... Teammate or not, I didn't want to do it that way, especially with a teammate, like, I'm not just gonna rough you up so but I fully expect to race hard," Ryan Blaney said.
Gibbs' who's the only JGR driver who failed to qualify for the playoffs later also found himself spun out by the No. 11 Toyota on lap 110 of the 301-lap race. Hamlin spoke on the radio during the incident and said:

"Are they afraid to talk to him? That's what I feel like. They're just scared of him."

However, Hamlin gave a calmer response after the race. He said he made a mistake and called the contact unfortunate. The 44-year-old, looking for his first Cup title, has dropped to fifth in the playoff standings and is just three points ahead of Logano before the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway.

"More beneficial to speak on it sooner than later" - Ryan Blaney on open team communication

Ryan Blaney also believes it is worth it to address issues promptly to maintain team harmony. During the same press conference, he stressed that open communication ends up preventing issues later on.

"I think it's more beneficial to speak on it sooner than later because if you don't speak on it sooner than later, things fester," Ryan Blaney said.
"Things can kind of build, so I think the sooner that you can get that stuff out in the open. Just have a conversation with somebody, I think that's always a better way to go about it and everyone's different," he added.

Meanwhile, the second race of the Round of 12 is set for Kansas Speedway this weekend (September 28).

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

