Ryan Blaney ‘respects’ Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s dominance in three consecutive Cup races: “He’s got a great chance to do it again”

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney discussed the complete domination from Christopher Bell in the last three weekends, winning races consecutively, mentioning that he "respects" such level of performance from rivals. While he feels that it is about time to challenge the JGR driver, Blaney knows it could be hard to do.

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing has been extremely dominant with its #20 Toyota crew over the past three races. Bell has managed to win all three races after the Daytona 500, establishing an extremely strong base ahead of the rest of the season. This has kept most race-winning competitors, including the likes of Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney, out of contention to bring their cars onto the Victory Lane.

Heading into Las Vegas next, Blaney was questioned about the dominance he faced from his Joe Gibbs Racing rival. The 31-year-old stated that Bell might well have the chance to win the next race, too.

Ad

Trending

"That whole team has been doing a great job for the last three weeks for sure and he's got a great chance to do it again this week," Blaney said via Frontstretch (04:50 onwards). They run great here so he'll be one to beat. I mean you respect that level of performance by your competitors but at the same time it's like you said like man we got to stop this, you know, we got to get these guys off their high horse. But you can't overlook how hard that is to do and they've executed really well."

Ad

Ryan Blaney suggests LVMS will prepare them for other races this season

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of the intermediate tracks on the current NASCAR schedule. Assessing performance here would help teams to improve on other similar tracks, which is also what Ryan Blaney mentioned.

Speaking to the media, he stated that racing in Las Vegas on the 1.5-mile track would assist them in analyzing their performances on other tracks like Charlotte and Texas.

Ad

"There's a lot of things you can take away from here that kind of go into other mile and a halfs," he said (05:50 onwards) [...] "This place really helps you for Charlotte and Texas and things like that and Kansas a little bit. So yeah, it's really important to just see where you're at, what improvements have you made over the offseason."

Ad

Ryan Blaney has not been far from a victory this season. He has managed to finish within the top-10 twice in the first four races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback