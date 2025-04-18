Ryan Blaney’s model wife rocks a black bikini on her romantic getaway with beau

Ryan Blaney’s wife, Gianna Tulio, recently turned heads on social media after posting photos from her honeymoon in St. Lucia. The photos show her wearing a stylish black and white bikini, standing poolside against a breathtaking backdrop of the sea and mountains.

The photos were uploaded on Instagram by Tulio herself. She also tagged the location as Jade Mountain, St. Lucia and captioned the post,

“Paradise 🌊☀️”

This is not an isolated post; Gianna has been consistently sharing content from their Caribbean honeymoon. Just a day ago, she posted an Instagram story of the scenic ocean view from their hotel bedroom. The honeymoon destination was the same — Jade Mountain, a luxury resort in St. Lucia.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio got married on December 12, 2024, in a private ceremony held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. The couple had been dating since 2020 and got engaged exactly one year before their wedding, on December 12, 2023. They first met in Las Vegas in 2018. Blaney was there for a NASCAR race, while Tulio was working at a modeling event for Hooters.

“This place beats you up every time”: Ryan Blaney opens up about the physical toll of racing at Bristol

Just last Sunday, Ryan Blaney secured a strong fifth-place finish at the Food City 500 in Bristol. Known as one of the most physically taxing tracks in the NASCAR calendar, Bristol demands stamina and endurance from drivers due to its high-speed, half-mile layout and extended green-flag runs. Speaking to reporters after the race, Ryan Blaney detailed the physical challenge. As reported by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said,

“This place beats you up every time you go. Especially longer runs like that. My back started hurting me at the end of stage two. I was like, 'Ugh, we're only halfway through this thing and my back hurts already.' It's a physical racetrack. There's no time to rest. I think that's the biggest thing. There's no time to take a breath.”

Blaney was referring to the final 200-lap green flag stretch — the longest at Bristol since 2004. The race tested not just the drivers' focus but also their physical limits. Comparing Bristol to Martinsville, another short track, Blaney said the G-forces at Bristol exert far more pressure on the body, making every lap a workout. He added,

“It's more brutal on your body every lap but that's what you sign up for.”

After nine races this season, Ryan Blaney stands sixth in the overall points table. He has already posted three top-five finishes and has won two stages. However, it hasn’t been a smooth ride all season. The 13-time Cup Series winner also has three finishes outside the top 25, including one at Homestead-Miami Speedway. There, despite leading for 124 laps and winning a stage, his engine succumbed before he could finish.

