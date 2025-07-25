Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin Blaney makes a fashion statement with a pink floral dress

Ryan Blaney’s sister, Erin Blaney impressed the internet with her recent outfit choice. The image shows her wearing a light pink floral dress, capturing a fresh, elegant look. The photo highlights her dress as the main element.
The picture was posted by Erin Blaney herself through her Instagram stories. In the post, Erin Blaney is seen in a light pink floral dress that ends just above her knees. The dress features a scoop neckline and soft ruffle detailing around it. She appears without accessories. Her tan-colored bag and brown ballet flats complete the look.
While Ryan Blaney continues to make headlines on the NASCAR track, Erin Blaney has built a name for herself in a different space. After high school, Erin studied at the University of Alabama. She attained a degree in Human Environmental Science and Public Health Education and Promotion, with a minor in Advertising. Today, she lives and works in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Erin has worked in sales and interior design, but her most impactful role was serving as Executive Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation from 2019 to 2022. In that position, she raised close to $1 million and handled event planning, sponsorships, media, and social outreach. She now works as a Community Development Specialist with Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.
Ryan Blaney's sister Erin Blaney mourns close family friends lost in a tragic plane crash
Erin Blaney’s Instagram story on Sunday reflected heartbreak after the tragic loss of the Weller family in a plane crash in Ohio. According to the New York Post, the crash claimed six lives—four members of the Weller family and two pilots. The aircraft was headed to Montana but crashed shortly after takeoff.
Erin shared a photo of the family on her Instagram story and expressed her grief in a short message. She wrote,
“Still in disbelief. My heart is with this wonderful, warm, kind family.”
The image was originally posted by the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, where Erin had previously served in a leader’s capacity. The foundation also posted a message of condolence, stating:
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friends, James, Veronica, John, and Maria Weller. Their kindness and warmth will be greatly missed.”
The connection between the Blaneys and the Wellers ran deeper than friendship. Jim Weller co-owned Sharon Speedway alongside Dave Blaney, Ryan and Erin’s father, for nearly 20 years. Their families maintained both personal and professional ties.
