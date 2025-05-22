Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin dresses up in an American flag-inspired sweater top

Erin Blaney, a sister of popular NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, recently shared a her photo of wearing a sweater with an American flag design, styled for Memorial Day Weekend. She posted the photo to her Instagram story with the caption “MDW,” an abbreviation for Memorial Day Weekend.

In the picture, Erin was wearing a sweater with a stars-and-stripes print. It had a blue print with white stars on one side and red and white stripes on the other, clearly inspired by the U.S. flag. She paired the top with boots and while holding a bunch of blue and pink hydrangeas.

A still taken from Erin Blaney's Instagram story on May 22, 2025 - Source: Instagram@erinblaney

As per USA Network, Ryan Blaney's sister is known for her involvement in promoting health education and public wellness, also linked to her academic background. She has occasionally participated in community outreach events tied to both NASCAR and charitable organizations.

Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin shares Instagram story post-breakup speculations

Erin Blaney recently shared a quote on Instagram that many saw as a reflection on her recent breakup with NASCAR star William Byron. The two had been together since 2019 but seemingly split in early 2024. Her post didn’t name anyone, but the timing and message suggest she’s moved on and is focusing on the future.

She wrote in her Instagram story:

“And it happens... One day, you wake up and you're in this place. You're in this place where everything feels right. Your heart is calm. Your soul is lit. Your thoughts are positive. Your vision is clear. You're at peace, at peace with where you've been, at peace with what you've been through, and at peace with where you're headed.”

This post came months after she and Byron unfollowed each other on social media and stopped appearing together at races. It also followed Byron’s solo appearance at the 2024 NASCAR Awards and his absence from Ryan Blaney’s wedding.

Erin Blaney currently works for Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina as a community development specialist. Before this, she helped run the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, where she raised nearly $1 million. She holds a degree in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama and currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

William Byron, meanwhile, is having a strong NASCAR 2025 season. He’s second in the Cup Series standings and recently became the fifth driver in history to win the Daytona 500 two years in a row. The No. 24 driver for the Hendrick Motorsports team finished third in the Cup Series standings in 2023 and 2024 and is tipped to end his wait for the maiden championship in 2025.

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

