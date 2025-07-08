Ryan Blaney's sister Erin Blaney shared a selfie on her Instagram stories, sporting a denim-on-denim look. Captioned with a touch of humor, her post caught the attention of NASCAR fans, away from the tracks.

Ad

Dressed in a detailed floral shirt, paired with high-waisted jeans, Erin shared the car selfie with her followers and captioned the post:

"You're cute jeans"

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney's Instagram story. Source: @erinblaney via Instagram

The denim combination comes just days after she shared a red dress selfie. Erin has steadily built a social presence aside from her full-time role at Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina as a community development specialist.

Ad

Trending

Erin is part of one of NASCAR's most well-known families. She's the daughter of former racer Dave Blaney and Lisa Blaney, and sister to 2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney. She also has another sister, Emma, who is married to fellow driver Cale Conley. Despite their varying paths, they remain a closely knit family.

Ryan Blaney with his family after the 2024 Great American Getaway 400. Source: Imagn

Over the years, Erin has also remained a steady presence at the NASCAR racetrack. Her brother, meanwhile, has experienced an up and down season so far.

Ad

Ryan Blaney rebounds from mid-race trouble with a P12 finish at the Chicago Street Course

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during the Grant Park 165 in Chicago. Source: Imagn

While Erin Blaney supported her brother from afar, Ryan Blaney turned in a resilient performance in Chicago on Sunday. Driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang, Blaney turned what could've been a frustrating outing into a gritty 12th-place finish.

Ad

Blaney's race began from 17th on the grid and quickly became eventful. Just three laps in, a multi-car pileup caused chaos at the front. Though he sustained minor damage, Blaney escaped without major consequences. The red flag slowed the race early, but once green-flag action resumed, he began executing.

Team Penske crew chief, Jonathan Hassler, called Blaney to pit road before the end of Stage 1, which sacrificed his track position for a long-term gain. But it was in Stage 2 that Blaney came alive.

Ad

As others pitted, he stayed out, worked his way through the top five, and took the lead with two laps to go in the segment, powering to his fourth stage win of the 2025 season.

"I thought overall it was a pretty decent day. It was nice to win that stage. I knew we were going to lose track position, but we were fine. We made up really good ground on the restart in the third stage and then I hit the inside wall in (Turn) 11 and popped the right-front tire. We had to work our way back from there, but, overall, it was a decent recovery," Blaney said (via Team Penske)

Ad

Blaney giving out autographs before the Chicago Street Race. Source: Imagn

After a four-tire stop, Blaney restarted deep in the field. On Lap 52, he struck the Turn 11 wall, puncturing his right-front tire and forcing an unscheduled pit stop. But a timely caution allowed him back on the lead lap, as he clawed through the field late to secure a P12 finish, strengthening his position in the playoff standings.

Ryan Blaney heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend with road-course form in question, though he's improved in recent years. While he has one top-five finish at the California circuit, he'll aim to ride the Chicago momentum into Sunday (July 13).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.