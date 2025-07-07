Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, regularly showcases her fashion style as a social media influencer. Her latest Instagram post shows her wearing a chic red dress on a Sunday amid the Chicago street race weekend.

Erin has about 30,000 followers on Instagram and is a 28-year-old community development specialist at Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina. She previously held an executive role at her brother's family foundation after graduating from the University of Alabama.

Blaney shared her mirror selfie wearing a red dress without a caption, though her dog, Frankie, made it into the picture.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

This post followed her lake trip earlier this week, where she rocked a white bikini top with matching shorts. She also recently shared an IG story with a photo from her lake trip while admiring lyrics from country singer Zach Bryan's 2022 song, From Austin.

“A lyric I find extremely chic, ‘If love you's an ocean, I'd have drown so you could float,’” she wrote.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

While Erin Blaney seemed to be glammed up for a night out, her brother, Ryan, raced on the streets of Chicago. The 31-year-old NASCAR driver won the second stage before finishing 12th behind Team Penske teammate Joey Logano, who had a heated run-in with Ross Chastain.

Ryan Blaney is heading west for the Sonoma Raceway race weekend in California. The 110-lap road course race is scheduled for July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“This was such a wonderful day”: Erin Blaney on throwback photos from Ryan Blaney's wedding

Last April, Erin Blaney reminisced about some moments from her brother's wedding. She posted throwback photos from Ryan Blaney's big day, which included other NASCAR drivers, namely Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace.

In an Instagram post, the 28-year-old wrote:

“Have to say, this was such a wonderful day 🤍 🖤.”

The winter-themed wedding was held at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. Ryan Blaney married his long-time partner, Gianna Tulio, whom he met during a race weekend in Las Vegas in 2018, the driver's first full-time season with Team Penske.

The relationship became public in 2020 before Blaney got down on one knee to ask Tulio for her hand in marriage three years later. They got engaged a month after the NASCAR driver won his first Cup Series championship.

Ryan Blaney with Gianna Tulio after winning the 2023 NASCAR championship - Source: Getty

During the wedding held last off-season, Erin Blaney was one of the bridesmaids. Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace served as groomsmen. Both Elliott and Wallace are Ryan Blaney's longtime friends and fellow competitors in the stock car racing series.

Meanwhile, Erin appears to be single as of the moment. She once shared a romantic relationship with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron. While the split was not announced, rumors suggest that her brother's championship run got in the way of their relationship. Blaney and Byron were two of the four finalists that year.

