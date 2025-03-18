Ryan Blaney's sister Erin wows in blue midi-dress in IG post celebrating 'a few fun weeks!'

2023 NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney's sister Erin has grabbed attention with a dazzling blue midi-dress. She shared the look as part of a series of images on Instagram, highlighting her past few weeks with her friends and family.

Ad

The series began with a collage of family photos from her mom's suprise birthday party, featuring her parents, her sister, Blaney, and his wife Gianna Tulio, among others. In the fourth slide, Erin included a video of her trying to take a swing at a bunny shaped piñata, blindfolded.

The next slide presented her in a gala of sorts, posing with a friend and her sister in a gorgeous blue midi-dress. The rest of the images revealed glimpses of her past few weeks, including a snapshot of her enjoying coffee with her dog.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the photo collection, Erin captioned the post :

"Such a few fun weeks!"

Ad

Ryan Blaney has been on a streak of bad luck the past two weeks, as he registered his second DNF of the season in Las Vegas after getting caught up in a multi-car wreck. His first one occured due to an engine failure on lap 290 of the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

"Sometimes things just don't go your way": Ryan Blaney reflects on Las Vegas disaster

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney has shared his thoughts on a challenging weekend in Las Vegas, recognizing the team's hard work to break into the top five, before events took an unfortunate turn. Nonetheless, Blaney was determined to make a comeback in the upcoming race at Homestead-Miami.

Ad

Blaney's woes began with a blown out right rear tire during practice on Saturday. Consequently, the car spun out and hit the outside barrier exiting Turn 2. This caused significant repairs for the No. 12 Ford, resulting in the team starting from the back of the grid.

Coincidently, Turn 2 posed another challenge for the Penske driver on Sunday's race, as he got caught in a four-wide battle on lap 196 that ultimately ended in a multi-car wreck. Blaney had managed to make his way through the field and was was running in the top 10 at the time of the crash.

Ad

Later, Ryan Blaney revealed that a miscommunication with his spotter may have caused the race-ending incident. Commenting on the race results, Blaney uploaded a post on X with a caption that said:

"We worked hard to get it right and moved into the top 5, but sometimes things just don't go your way. Was a challenging weekend, but we will get back at it in Homestead-Miami."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Blaney currently ranks seventh in the standings with 143 points. He previously finished seventh in Daytona and fourth in Atlanta. After placing outside the top 10 in the past three races, his average finish stands at 18.6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback