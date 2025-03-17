“It’s probably my fault”: Ryan Blaney looks back on race-ending moment at Las Vegas

Ryan Blaney had a disastrous outing in Las Vegas on Sunday, where he encountered a terrible pit stop and a wreck. As a result, he had to retire from the fifth race of the 2025 Cup Series season. After he retired from the race, Blaney said the wreck, which ruined his day, was "probably" his fault.

Blaney's day started with a painfully long pit stop in the first stage of the race. The Team Penske driver went to the pit stop to sort out an issue with his front left tire. However, the crew took too much time, and it left the #12 driver two laps behind.

Even though he was trailing by a huge margin, he managed to return to the lead lap and was within the top five until he found himself in a wreck.

The #12 driver was running four-way wide alongside Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, and Noah Gragson. This was when he made contact, ended up wrecking himself, and collected Erik Jones and Austin Dillon in the process.

After the wreck, he retired his car and was taken to the in-field medical centre within the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the initial checkup was done, he was released and then appeared for an interview. Speaking to Frontstretch on X, here's what he said about the wreck:

"Yeah you know, we're four wide there, and honestly I thought I had two inside, one outside of me, and I watched a little replay and two outside and one inside so, so I had to go back and kind of see, if I heard it wrong or if there is a miscommunication." (0:04 onwards)

"I feel like I probably pinched those guys on the fence. It's probably my fault. It's a tight four wide, but I think it was probably my fault. I gotta go back to see if I heard it wrong or it was communicated wrong. So I have to go back a little," he further added.

Josh Berry of Wood Brothers Racing claimed victory in the race, ahead of Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing and Ryan Preece of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

How has Ryan Blaney's season in 2025 turned out so far?

The 2023 Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, had an underwhelming start to the season. Despite there being high expectations of him, the #12 driver has failed to deliver on track.

Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Menards\Pennzoil Ford) during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race - Source: Getty

Currently, he is in seventh place in the Cup Series driver's standings with 143 points. He has one Top 5 and two Top 10s to his name.

Besides the wreck in Las Vegas, Ryan Blaney finished his race in seventh at Daytona, fourth at Atlanta, 19th at Austin, and 28th at Phoenix.

