Ryan Blaney's sister makes a style statement in beige ruffle top 

NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, recently shared a mirror selfie featuring her outfit of the day. She paired simple white jeans with a beige ruffle top. She also shared that the top was from a brand called Commense. Erin maintains an active presence on social media, often sharing her fashion takes with an audience of 30k followers.

Erin is the middle child of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, and the granddaughter of legendary dirt track racer, Lou Blaney. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Human environmental sciences, public health education, and promotion, from the University of Alabama. She currently serves as the community development specialist for Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina.

On Tuesday, she uploaded an Instagram story showcasing her latest wardrobe pick, a beige ruffle top with layered sleeves and a frilled hem. She paired it with high-waisted white pants and an elegant necklace. She captioned the post:

"A little commotion for the shirt😱😍"

Erin Blaney's Instagram story. Source: @Instagram/erinblaney

Erin Blaney drew public interest from her relationship with NASCAR driver William Byron. She also featured in the 2024 Netflix documentary series Full Speed, appearing alongside Byron in his life off-track. However, reports suggest that the couple have mutually parted ways since then.

Erin Blaney shares candid images from Ryan Blaney's wedding

Erin Blaney recently shared a series of heartfelt images capturing her brother Ryan Blaney's wedding on December 12, 2024. The carousel revealed glimpses from the winter-themed ceremony, revealing the presence of NASCAR drivers Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace.

Reflecting upon the occasion, Erin shared an Instagram post with the following caption:

"Have to say, this was such a wonderful day 🤍 🖤"

Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, began dating in 2020 and got engaged three years later on December 12, 2023, shortly after his first Cup Series championship. The couple tied the knot exactly a year later in Aspen, Colorado.

Despite Ryan Blaney's celebrity status, the couple opted for a rather private ceremony, keeping the guest list to around 200 close friends and family.

"Spending quality time with all of our loved ones is super important to us, so we wanted to keep the wedding as intimate as possible," Gianna Tulio said via People Magazine.

"With Ryan being a professional NASCAR driver, we are on the road every weekend almost every month out of the year, so we value every second we can get with our friends and family," she added.

Driving the No.12 Penske Ford, Ryan Blaney recently recorded two straight top-five finishes at Darlington and Bristol. The record follows a stretch for results outside the top ten, owing to multiple DNFs and inconsistent pit crew performance.

He currently ranks sixth in the driver's standings with 275 points, 30 points ahead of 2024 Cup champion and teammate, Joey Logano. Up next, the two drivers head into an interesting battle at Talladega Superspeedway, a track where they both have secured three victories each.

