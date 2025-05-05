Ryan Blaney's wife embraces the joy of 'being a homebody'

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, shared a glimpse into her 'homebody' lifestyle with an Instagram story covering their modern farmhouse at Mooresville, North Carolina. She also gave an update on the pool construction going on in their 10-acre property.

Blaney, driving the No. 12 Ford for Team Penske, first met Tulio in 2018 during one of his races at Las Vegas. The couple got married seven years later in December 2024.

On Sunday, May 4, Gianna shared an Instagram story capturing her home life with the following caption:

"I love being a homebody🤎 Pool construction is finally almost done🤞🏼"

Ryan Blaney's wife shares shares Instagram story on loving a homebody lifestyle. Source: @Instagram/giannatulio

On the racing front, Ryan Blaney placed third in Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. He began his race deep in the field at 24th but climbed the order to briefly lead the field for two laps.

However, luck favored his teammate and reigning Cup champion Joey Logano, who began further back at 27th and led only seven laps to earn the checkered flag. In contrast, Austin Cindric, another Penske driver, began the race in third and led 60 laps before settling for a dismal placing at 25th.

Ryan Blaney recalls his nerve-wracking engagement plans

On December 12, 2023, Ryan Blaney popped the question to Gianna in Washington's Cascade mountains, a few days after his first Cup Series championship. The pair got married exactly a year later in a winter-themed wedding at Aspen, Colorado. The occasion was graced by NASCAR drivers like Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

During a podcast episode with Dirty Mo Media, the Penske driver reflected on the nerve-wracking lead-up to the proposal.

"When I got engaged in December they're like 'oh you won the championship got engaged' I was like well no I planned on this way before the playoffs even started and and all this stuff, the championship was just like a bonus." Ryan Blaney said. (3:46 onwards)

"I had the ring for for four-five months, and trying to hide that thing, like that's nerve-wracking you're going to lose it and then I did it out West so like flying with it I'm like 'oh my gosh I'm going to lose this or she's going to find it in my backpack'. So that was like a huge responsibility of you keeping this ring on you," he added.

Ryan Blaney's first Cup championship marked his team's second consecutive title after Logano won the previous year. Blaney beat his championship contenders Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell, finishing second in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Gianna Tulio expressed her steadfast support for Blaney and shared an Instagram post celebrating the feat.

