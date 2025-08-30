Ryan Blaney's wife flaunts baby bump dancing to viral 'Got Me Good' TikTok trend at friend's wedding

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, enjoyed a lighthearted moment at a friend's wedding, proudly embracing her baby bump while grooving to the viral “Got Me Good” TikTok trend. Her fellow bridesmaids joined her, all dressed in matching halter-neck gowns.

Blaney and Tulio had announced their pregnancy back in July this year. She has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy ever since, including her struggles with hypermesis and going stroller shopping with the Team Penske driver.

In an Instagram story shared by Gianna on Friday, August 29, she featured in a TikTok video while showing off her growing baby bump.

Gianna Tulio's Instagram story. Source:@giannatulio

Ryan Blaney and Gianna first met in 2018, but they began dating in 2023. Three years later, he proposed to her after winning his maiden Cup Series title. Exactly a year after their engagement, the two got married on December 12, 2024, in Aspen, Colorado.

The baby is expected later this year during the off-season.

Ryan Blaney's wife shares due date of her baby

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio are going to be busy parents soon, as the latter shared the due date of their firstborn. She discussed her pregnancy in a podcast episode of Believe in the Good with Haley Dillon, Ty Dillon's wife.

"Our due date right now is December 6th, which is crazy cuz we got married December 12th. So, just 6 days before our anniversary is when the baby's supposed to come.

"I'm just honestly grateful that my due date is during the off season, especially since it's my first pregnancy. I don't know what to expect. And just having Ryan there with me will help calm a lot of nerves," she said.

Ryan Blaney also spoke about their due date in an interview ahead of the Chicago Street Race.

"We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off. I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way. Just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes,” he said, via NASCAR.

After missing out on a second consecutive title last year, Blaney enters the post-season as one of the top-4 drivers. Despite his seven DNFs this season, he has remained the ace driver of the Team Penske stable.

Blaney's win in the recently concluded Coke Zero Sugar 400 gave him the much-needed momentum after a streak of top-10 finishes. His long-time friend, Chase Elliott, proclaimed that Blaney has had an underrated yet 'dominant' season so far.

Round 1 of the playoffs begins at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31, at 6 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action on USA and HBO Max, or listen to radio updates via SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Channel 90.

