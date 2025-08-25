Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shares stroller shopping pregnancy update following No.12 driver's Coke Zero Sugar 400 win

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey just a day after Blaney won the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. The couple went stroller shopping as they prepare to experience parenthood for the first time.

Blaney and Gianna announced their pregnancy back in early July. The pair are expecting the baby during the upcoming winter off-season. Notably, they tied the knot around the same time last year on December 12.

Gianna uploaded an Instagram story on Sunday, August 24, capturing a candid moment with Blaney as they went stroller shopping. She captioned the story as follows:

"It's getting real"

Ryan Blaney's wife posts pregnancy update on Instagram. Source: @Instagram/giannatuliio

Gianna previously shared her struggles with hyperemesis and encouraged fellow mothers to stand strong.

Ryan Blaney reveals he leans on Bubba Wallace for fatherhood advice

Ryan Blaney has revealed that he often asks Bubba Wallace about the challenges of raising a newborn. Wallace and his wife, Amanda, are proud parents to an 11-month-old son, Becks, who was born on September 29 last year. Suffice to say, the Alabama native knows all too well about the early stages of fatherhood.

"I ask him all the time, and I see it firsthand, being over at his place and flying together and stuff like that. You know, seeing Becks around and watching Becks grow up and stuff like that has been kind of neat. So yeah, I ask him all the time for advice, what are some goods and what are the struggles of a newborn and things like that. So it’s been nice to have him right there and kind of go through the same thing,” Blaney said via NASCAR.com

He also mentioned the joy it brings Gianna's parents to have their first grandchild.

"My older sister has a couple kids, but it was Gianna’s parents’ first grandchild, so that’s pretty exciting for them.....That’s like another level of pride as a parent, I feel like, and as a kid, too, giving your parents a grandchild and stuff like that."

On the racing front, Ryan Blaney enters the post-season with 20 playoff points and is fourth in playoff standings. He's one of the favorites to reach the final four, seeing how he has fourteen top-10s despite seven DNFs from 26 starts. Notably, he'd begun on pole twice in the last three starts and is currently on a six-race streak with top-10 results.

Blaney now heads to Darlington Raceway for Round 1 of the playoffs. The No. 12 Penske driver is yet to win at the 'Track Too Tough to Tame.' His best result at the track comes from a fifth-place result last year. The 367-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at 6 PM ET.

