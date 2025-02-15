Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna celebrates Valentine's Day with a heartwarming compilation of moments from their Aspen wedding

2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Gianna Tulio in Aspen, Colorado, on December 12, 2024. Tulio recalled her special wedding memories on Valentine's Day and shared a short clip of the day with a heartfelt caption.

Blaney dated Tulio for around four years before they got engaged during the off-season break in December 2023. The couple exchanged vows a year later at Hotel Jerome. The couple had a small private wedding, and only a few selected NASCAR personalities attended the wedding.

The clip Ryan Blaney's wife featured glimpses of the couple's Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair-themed wedding. Karli Spangler Events planned the wedding, giving it a cozy winter aesthetic vibe.

The clip also showcased Giann Tulio walking down the aisle, followed by the post-wedding celebration. Tulio called it a "perfect day" and captioned the post:

"What a perfect day to share this sweet glimpse✨❤️ 12•12•24"

Around 150-200 close family members and friends attended the wedding. NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Dale Earnhardt Jr. attended with their wives Amanda and Amy Earnhardt, respectively. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott also came with his girlfriend Ashley Anderson.

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna Tulio revealed what she learned in her month-long marriage

Earlier this month, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio were featured in an interview with Justin Schuoler. In the interview, Tulio revealed what she has learned in her first month of marriage with Blaney.

The couple completed one month as husband and wife when the interview was held, and Schuoler asked Tulio about her learnings from her first month of marriage. The former professional model revealed:

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure."

Further, Tulio agreed with her husband that the couple preferred calling each other "husband" and "wife" instead of the term "fiance."

In December 2024, after the wedding, Gianna Tulio went on an exclusive interview with People.com and pointed out that Ryan Blaney keeps her calm and relaxed. She also pointed out what the couple loves about each other and stated:

"The thing we love most about each other is all the things we have in common. Then, the things we don't have in common, we find joy in those differences and embrace our differences."

In the same interview with People.com, Ryan Blaney's wife also revealed the reason behind hosting a small, intimate wedding. She mentioned that Blaney being a professional race car driver, spends most of his time on the racetrack, and the wedding was a perfect time to spend quality time with the family.

