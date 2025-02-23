Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna features in friend’s 'one month countdown' IG post

NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio featured in her friend's bridal shower, sharing glimpses from the fun-filled pre-wedding celebration. Having recently married the #12 Team Penske driver, Tulio also marked the one-month countdown to her friend's wedding.

During the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Tulio attended her friend's bridal shower ceremony in a chic red outfit. The bridal shower followed the Vino before Vows theme, a trend where friends celebrate over wine and food.

Tulio, a wine enthusiast herself, previously traveled to Tuscany, Italy, and shared snapshots from her wine-tasting excursion in one of the world's most renowned wine regions. She enjoyed with her friends at the recent Vino Before Vows-themed bridal shower ceremony.

"Vino before vows🍷🤍💍👰🏻‍♀️ one month countdown !!!!!!" the caption on her friends post read.

Tulio also shared pictures on her Instagram Stories, capturing moments with her friends at the bridal shower.

Gianna Blaney (second from left) and her friends (Image credit @gianntulio)

According to People.com, star NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney first crossed paths with Gianna in 2018 in Las Vegas. They began dating in July 2020 and got engaged on December 12, 2023. The couple tied the knot a year later in 2024 — a perfect match for the #12 Penske driver.

Tulio holds an associate's degree in Business Administration and Management, from Palm Beach State College. She was crowned the 2021 Miss Hooters International and was featured in the 2022 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl. As per the information available on her LinkedIn profile, Tulio started working at the restaurant chain in 2017.

Ryan Blaney's wife shares glimpses of their wedding on Valentine's Day

Gianna Tulio recently shared glimpses of her and Ryan Blaney’s winter wedding. The couple tied the knot on December 12 in Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado. The wedding was attended by 200 guests, including NASCAR stars Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Penske drivers Austin Cindric, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin. Dale Jr. and his wife Amy also graced the event.

On Valentine's Day this year, Tulio shared a video from their wedding day, set to To the Moon by Percy Falls. The video captured their winter wedding at a picturesque ski resort, with NASCAR fans spotting groomsmen Wallace and Elliott in the footage.

"What a perfect day to share this sweet glimpse✨❤️12•12•24 #happyvalentinesday #forevervalentine #mountainwedding #winterwedding" the caption on her post read.

Tulio described her wedding to People.com as a dream come true and shared that their first dance as a couple was to Take My Heart by The Teskey Brothers. The couple has planned their honeymoon around Easter, having spent the off-season at home with their pets.

