Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna poses in a chic black mini dress with a ‘handsome’ horse

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, shared a series of heartwarming images posing with her pet horse, Bo. She was also seen flaunting her baby bump in a sleeveless bodycon dress.Blaney and Tulio own a farm that houses goats, dogs, cats, and a horse. They serve as therapy animals for the Ryan Blaney Foundation and visit nursing homes to help patients with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.In an Instagram post uploaded by Tulio, she visited the horse in its stable and shared a sweet moment with it.&quot;Love visiting my handsome Bo,&quot; she wrote in the post's caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyan Blaney and Gianna have been married for almost a year now. They tied the knot last November and are expecting their first baby together in the same month. The couple shared news of the pregnancy back in July.They hosted a gender reveal party during the Fourth of July weekend and celebrated the occasion with fireworks. They shared the moment online, and the post drew heartwarming reactions from fans and other NASCAR wives.Ryan Blaney and his wife talk about owning their 'heart horse'Ryan Blaney and his wife recently shared an inside look at their farm in an episode of NASCAR Pet Shop. The pair introduced their animals and held a special segment for their horse.Tulio discussed her affinity for Bo and said (3:40 onwards):&quot;He's my heart horse. I actually have a tattoo of him that's exactly...the same face markings. But he's definitely my baby. He's my therapy animal. I love him so much and I'll just come out here all the time and I'll sit and I'll hang out with him.&quot;Blaney, meanwhile, shared how he used to be wary of horses due to a bad childhood experience.&quot;I don't say I don't like horses anymore. I used to be afraid of em' because I got well, I got thrown off one when I was like eight. My neighbors had him and he bumped me off. So for a while I had this fear of like these are just terrible animals. Yeah, but once we got Bo, like I think it was just a bad kid experience. So, I like them now,&quot; he explained.On the racing front, Ryan Blaney finished fourth during the recently concluded Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The result was a repeat of his previous round at Gateway.The two rounds were also a marked turnaround from his relatively poor outing in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, where he finished 18th after a 12th-place start.He now ranks the best among the Team Penske stable, placing fifth with 19 points above the playoff cutline. The Ohio native heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway to kick off the Round of 12.