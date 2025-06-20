Ryan Blaney’s wife shares 3-word comment on Denny Hamlin’s first picture of newborn son Jameson

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, congratulated Denny Hamlin on the birth of his third child, Jameson Drew. She sent a three-word message on Instagram, where the first pictures of Jameson with the family were posted.
Hamlin missed last week's race in Mexico City to be with his fiancée, Jordan Fish, for the delivery of their third child, with Ryan Truex subbing for him. Born on June 11, Jameson is now the youngest sibling to Taylor James and Molly Gold.
Gianna Tulio, who married Ryan Blaney during the last NASCAR off-season, wrote a three-word comment on Hamlin introducing his third child to the world.
“So precious!! Congratulations 🥺"
Below is the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver's full post on the social media platform.
“Born June 11th • 8 lbs 4 oz • 22 ¾ inches. The road to meeting him wasn’t easy… but he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full. Introducing our son… Jameson Drew Hamlin 🤎,” he wrote.
Denny Hamlin will return to NASCAR racing this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The 44-year-old will compete in a 37-car field, including Ryan Blaney and open car driver Brennan Poole, who will run in the #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet.
The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono is scheduled for June 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Hamlin enters the race weekend with three wins coming from Martinsville, Darlington, and Michigan. The 57-time Cup race winner dropped two spots in the points standings last week for skipping the inaugural points-paying race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Denny Hamlin sent a playful warning to Ryan Truex in Mexico City race
Denny Hamlin joked about taking over the #11 Toyota Camry from Ryan Truex, who subbed for him in the Mexico City race. This brought back the infamous 2007 incident where Hamlin replaced Aric Almirola in the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet mid-race in Milwaukee.
While the driver swap was likely due to a sponsorship commitment, Almirola was furious and later opted out of JGR. Hamlin won the Milwaukee race after having trouble landing on the track as the helipad was blocked by parked cars.
In an X post, Denny Hamlin told Ryan Truex:
“Make sure he (Ryan Truex) keeps his head on a swivel, I'm known to show up mid race and tap you on the shoulder.”
Aside from Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. playfully jibed at his young brother Ryan, saying the Truexs are one-of-one in Mexico City. Truex Jr., who retired from full-time competition last year, was the winner of the Xfinity race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 2005.
In the Viva Mexico 250 last week, Ryan Truex completed all 100 laps to finish 23rd in the #11 Toyota Camry. Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, emerged victorious, followed by Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott. Completing the top five were Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell.
