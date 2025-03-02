Ryan Blaney’s wife shares her reaction on Kiwi IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin’s heartwarming family video

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, reacted to a social media post featuring IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin. Gianna expressed support by resharing the post as the McLaughlin family posed for a photo-op on the track.

Blaney and McLaughlin may be competing in a different racing series, but both drivers are under Team Penske. The former drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, while the latter, who hails from New Zealand, pilots the No. 3 Chevrolet.

Gianna Tulio-Blaney took to Instagram to drop a one-emoji reaction to the family moment after McLaughlin secured the pole position in the streets of St. Petersburg in Florida.

"🥺," she wrote.

Gianna Tulio's Instagram story - Source: @giannatulio via @team_penske on IG

She also commented on the post by Team Penske, saying:

"So sweet 🤍🤍🤍."

Gianna Tulio commented on Team Penske's Instagram post - Source: @team_penske on IG

Over the off-season, Scott McLaughlin attended Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's wedding in Aspen, Colorado. About 150 people witnessed the big day, including Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The 2025 IndyCar season is set to commence in St. Petersburg, Florida, this Sunday, with McLaughlin starting in the front of the field. He is competing alongside teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

Scott McLaughlin drives the No. 3 Chevrolet-powered Team Penske racecar - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney, meanwhile, is entering the third race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Circuit of the Americas. He currently leads the standings after a fourth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and a seventh-place finish at Daytona.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio shared learnings from the first month of marriage

In an interview with NASCAR journalist Justin Schuoler, Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio were asked what they learned in the first month of marriage. Gianna went first and said not a lot had changed, though she felt more secure with their relationship.

Gianna Tulio said (via Justin Schuoler on X):

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything. I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. But I always felt secure."

In his part, Ryan Blaney felt different having tied the knot with his long-time partner, saying:

"I've learned that [...] We already lived together. We did all the stuff together. We got married. But it does feel different."

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion added:

"I'm so happy I can say, 'This is my wife, Gianna', instead of, 'This is my fiancée, Gianna.' I hate saying fiancée." [1:27]

Blaney and Tulio met in 2018 in Las Vegas when the former raced while the latter had a modeling gig with Hooters. They went public with their relationship two years later before getting engaged in 2023, the same year Blaney won the championship.

The couple got married in a winter-themed wedding in Aspen, Colorado, last December 2024. In an interview with People Magazine, Gianna said they planned their honeymoon for Easter after the first of two Bristol races.

