Ryan Blaney shares his “goal number one” after falling short of Joey Logano’s speed at New Hampshire

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney recently featured in an interview with FrontStretch Media after wrapping the New Hampshire Motor Speedway qualifying session. During the pre-race interview, Blaney discussed the playoff competition and his number one goal.

The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver fell one spot short of the pole position at NHMS. His teammate and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, clinched the pole position. Blaney had a best lap time of 29.329 seconds and a top speed of 129.865 mph. Meanwhile, Logano was 0.170 seconds ahead and completed the lap in 29.159 seconds, achieving a top speed of 130.622 mph.

After wrapping the qualifying session, Ryan Blaney was questioned about Team Penske's plan to qualify for the Championship Four race. Blaney claimed his priority is locking a spot for the #12 Ford team and told the media [04:00 onwards]:

"Oh, I mean, there's only so much you can do. I mean, at the end of the day, you got to worry about my priority is the 12 boys, you know, and figuring out how do we put together three more good weeks and move on and then try to do three more again and get to Phoenix. So, um, you know, things change week to week, but, you know, I I understand everyone's situation, especially my teammates, like, kind of where they're at, uh, points-position-wise and stuff like that."

The Team Penske driver further shared the 'main goal':

"Um, but yeah, I mean the main goal right now is obviously it's to get three of us through, but I got to get myself through first. That's goal number one. But we'll, uh, we'll hopefully we'll be able to run well enough where all of us can move on."

The first race of the Round of 12 is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the 1.058-mile track. The race marshal will wave the green flag at 1:05 p.m. CT for the 301-lap race. Additionally, fans can catch the live action on USA Network, PRN, HBO Max, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ryan Blaney made an exceptional victory celebration at Daytona International Speedway

Earlier in August 2025, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was featured in a post-race interview with Alt Driver. During the interview, Blaney shared his feelings about winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400. He celebrated his second victory of the season by performing donuts on the track and later explained why he did the same.

The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver drove the black Advance Auto Parts paint scheme in the 250-mile race. The scheme has a long history of wrecking Blaney's run and resulting in a DNF. However, things changed during the Daytona race, and the Team Penske driver crossed the finish line ahead of everyone, securing his 15th career win.

Reflecting on the special occasion, Ryan Blaney performed donuts to celebrate his win. Following that, he told the media:

"Also, I mainly did it for Advance Auto Parts because that paint scheme at speedways has been cursed. I've gotten right hooked with that scheme more times than I can count. The CEO, Shane (O'Kelly), told me, 'I think we've paid our dues with that paint scheme at speedways.'"

Ryan Blaney has secured 15 wins in his 12-year stint in the Cup Series, along with 93 top-fives, 165 top-tens, and 12 pole positions in 371 starts. Additionally, he has led 98,768 laps with an average start of 11.9.

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

