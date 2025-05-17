Ryan Blaney has a simple answer to whether NASCAR should host a points race at North Wilkesboro

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney was featured in an interview with FrontStretch Media ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race this weekend. During the interview, the reporter questioned Blaney about his take on whether the North Wilkesboro Speedway race should become host to a point-paying race.

The Hartford, Ohio, native began his NASCAR Cup Series career with Team Penske in 2014 and competed as a part-time driver. Later, he landed a full-time seat with Wood Brothers Racing in 2016 and stayed with the team till 2017. Then, Blaney transitioned to Team Penske and has been with the team ever since. The American driver has amassed 13 wins, 86 top-five finishes, and 155 top-ten finishes in his Cup Series career.

Notably, Ryan Blaney has experience in competing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. He has secured one top-ten and one top-five finish at the track. Recalling his runs, the reporter questioned:

"With the tire fall off and that sort of thing, do you think it's time North Wilsboro gets a points race or host the Allar race still?" [03:59 onwards]

Replying to the reporter, the Team Penske driver gave a simple answer.

"Honestly, I'm up for whatever. Um, I think it's great that we're just here in general, uh, you know, for any kind of race. Um, I know people have been talking about wanting to make it a points race, um, and me, I could—I'm cool with it either way, you know. If you want to put it on the schedule for a points race, great. If you want to keep it this that's awesome too. Um, as long as we're going here, you know, I feel like it's special," explained Ryan Blaney.

Despite his two solid finishes, the Team Penske driver has yet to secure a win at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Also, the 2025 NASCAR All-Star race is scheduled for Sunday, May 18. FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the race for the fans at 5 PM ET.

NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney gave a hilarious take on the lengths he would go to win the All-Star race

The former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was featured in another interview with NASCAR analyst Steve Taranto ahead of the non-point-paying race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend. During the interview, the analyst questioned Blaney about his strategy to win the million-dollar prize, and the Team Penske ace took a hilarious jab at his 23XI Racing buddy Bubba Wallace.

Taranto questioned the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver about the lengths he would be willing to go to win the hefty prize. Blaney mentioned it depends on the on-track situation and threw a humorous jab at his mate Wallace, claiming to wreck him if he stands in the way to win the one-million-dollar prize pool.

"Everyone's different, like it just, like I said, just depends. If it's Bubba in front of me, I'm wrecking the s**t out of him. But no, yeah, just all situations. Situational, right? What's about your in, and you know how your how you feel at the time?" stated Ryan Blaney. [00:33]

The #12 Ford driver ranks fifth on the Cup Series leaderboard with 362 points to his credit. He secured six top-ten and five top-five finishes in 12 starts this season. Additionally, he has four unfortunate DNFs this season.

