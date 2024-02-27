Ryan Blaney sums up exciting 3-wide finish to NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta: “What a cool finish”

Ryan Blaney lost the Ambetter Health 400 to Daniel Suarez by a small margin of 0.003 seconds on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion took the lead on a restart with five laps to go. He stayed out front until Kyle Busch made a daring move to his inside on the last lap, using a push from Bubba Wallace Jr. to create a three-wide fight for the lead as Daniel Suarez moved outside of Busch.

The three drivers remained side-by-side in a drag race before Suarez took the checkered flag by mere inches. Despite moving to the runner-up spot, Ryan Blaney lauded the clean and exciting competition at the Atlanta track.

“What a cool finish. Appreciate the fans for sticking around. That’s a lot of fun. That’s always a good time when we can do that, race clean, three-wide finish to the end. Happy for Daniel. That was cool to see. Fun racing with Kyle. I can’t complain. I’ve won them by very, very little, too, so I can’t complain too much when I lose them by that much. I’m proud of the BodyArmor Zero Sugar car. Our Ford Mustang was fast and close,” Blaney said as quoted by motorsports.com.

“It was the safest place to be” – Ryan Blaney on three-wide battle for the win

The #12 Ford Mustang admitted that there wasn't much more he could have done to make up the inches required at the finish line. During the post-race interview, when asked if he could have done anything different to turn the outcome of the race in his favor, Blaney replied:

“No. Not at the finish line. I thought I laid back enough in (Turns) 1 and 2 to not let both lanes get that big of a run. I did that like the three laps before the end and I was able to manage it kind of fairly well, and they just got both lanes shoving super hard. I just chose the bottom (lane), and it was the safest place to be."

With a P2 finish at Atlanta, Ryan Blaney moved to fifth place in the points table with 69 points. Catch Blaney and the #12 Team Penske Ford team in a hunt for their first win of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3.