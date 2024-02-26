NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Two races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez became the second different winner of the season after winning Ambetter Health at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 25.

In a wild three-wide finish at Atlanta, Suarez emerged victorious after beating Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line. The win locked him into the 16-driver field in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Along with the win, Saurez gained 47 points, which moved him from 24th position to seventh place in the points table with 64 points.

After finishing P3 in Georgia, Kyle Busch gained 400 points and moved from eighth to the top spot in the points table with 77 points.

Joey Logano, the defending champion of the event, failed to re-lift the trophy and finished in P28. With this, he gained just nine points and stands 33rd in the points table with 18 points.

Expand Tweet

Michael McDowell, who started on the pole, led 27 laps, and finished eighth. With a P8 finish, he gained 39 points and stands in 20th place on the points table with 40 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the Ambetter Health 400

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after Ambetter Health 400:

Kyle Busch - 77 William Byron - 76 Austin Cindric - 76 Bubba Wallace - 74 Ryan Blaney - 69 Chase Elliott - 65 Daniel Suarez - 64 Ross Chastain - 62 Alex Bowman - 60 Martin Truex Jr. - 60 Kyle Larson - 58 Corey LaJoie - 57 John Hunter Nemechek - 53 Ty Gibbs - 50 Chris Buescher - 49 Erik Jones - 47 Christopher Bell - 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 44 Denny Hamlin - 44 Michael McDowell - 40 Daniel Hemric - 40 Chase Briscoe - 37 Harrison Burton - 36 Ryan Preece - 35 Zane Smith - 31 Tyler Reddick - 31 Noah Gragson - 29 Justin Haley - 29 Carson Hocevar - 26 Kaz Grala - 24 Josh Berry - 20 Todd Gilliland - 19 Joey Logano - 18 David Ragan - 17 Austin Dillon - 16 Brad Keselowski - 16 Jimmie Johnson – 9 AJ Allmendinger – 0 Riley Herbst - 0

Catch drivers and teams next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3, 2024.