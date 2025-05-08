Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney reacted to 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin's "ripping off" tweet on his and Kyle Busch's fan-made explicit middle name. The playful banter began when NASCAR-sanctioned troll page NASCARASM shared a post on X claiming that Blaney and Busch share explicit middle names.

Ad

The Richard Childress Racing driver has a long history with his nickname, KFB (Kyle F**king Busch). Reflecting on his success in stock car racing, his fans awarded him with the nickname. Meanwhile, the Team Penske driver has a similar nickname, RFB (Ryan F**king Blaney), popularized by his now-wife Gianna Tulio in the first season of Full Speed.

The popular troll page pointed out that Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch shared the same middle name. This post caught the attention of NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin. The 23XI Racing co-owner then made a hilarious remark, claiming the slogan has been there for ages.

Ad

Trending

"I was today years old when I learned that @KyleBusch and @Blaney actually have the same middle name. #NASCARFullSpeed #Netflix" the original post read.

"They are both ripping off an old slogan that was around way before them.." Hamlin wrote in the comments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Hamlin's comment, Ryan Blaney fired back at him with his hilarious remark:

"I thought it was FDH not DFH? 😂"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denny Hamlin currently ranks third in the Cup Series driver's points table with 338 points. He secured two wins, six top-ten, and five top-five finishes in 11 starts this season. Meanwhile, Blaney ranks seventh with five top-ten and four top-five finishes in 11 starts. He secured pole position earlier in the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and also has four DNFs so far this season.

Ryan Blaney called out his "dumb decisions" after finishing behind his Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano

After wrapping up Sunday's (May 4) Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney expressed frustration with making "dumb decisions" in the race. Blaney claimed this cost him a shot at the win despite driving one of the fastest cars.

Ad

The #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver had a slow start and began the race from P24. However, he paved his way up to the top ten drivers by the end of stage two and finished eighth. Later, he moved up to the top five drivers with 80 laps to go in the race.

Despite the green flag pit cycle beginning on lap 211, Blaney waited for the perfect moment and pitted on lap 222 while leading the group under caution. The yellow flag was thrown after the accident involving Jesse Love on the backstretch of the track.

Ad

On the lap 258 restart, Ryan Blaney had the chance to move up by taking the outside lane he had used all day successfully and take the lead from Michael McDowell. But Blaney decided not to do the same, allowing his teammate Logano to take the lead and secure his first win.

Recalling the same, the Team Penske driver stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“I don't know. The one time I didn't pick the outside, the 71 got the lead, and then I couldn't get it back. Just driver making dumb decisions and not doing his job. I appreciate the team. The #12 car was a fast car today. I just can't do anything right currently. Hopefully it will work itself out.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano secured his 37th Cup Series win at Texas Motor Speedway, while his teammate Ryan Blaney ended the race in third place, earning 37 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.