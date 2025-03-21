Ryan Blaney takes a playful dig at IndyCar’s Scott McLaughlin amid recent FOX plans

Ryan Blaney took a playful dig at IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin about Fox Sports' new graphics for the open-wheel racing series. Blaney suggested a funny picture on social media for McLaughlin's new headshot.

Although Blaney and McLaughlin don't compete in the same racing series, the two are signed with Team Penske. Blaney pilots the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series, while McLaughlin runs the No. 3 Dallara-Chevrolet in the IndyCar Series.

Ryan Blaney poked fun at the New Zealander driver on X, saying:

"This one’s solid mate."

This was a reply to Scott McLaughlin's reaction to Fox Sports' new graphics for the IndyCar Series. He applauded Fox and said his headshot better be good.

"Looks great team. As long as my headshot is sorted me and you are Gucci," the IndyCar driver wrote.

Fox Sports is the newest broadcasting partner of the IndyCar Series, taking over NBC Sports. The network company covers all 17 races, including the prestigious Indy 500, which is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Over in the NASCAR Cup Series, Fox shares the broadcasting duties with other networks, including Prime Video and NBC Sports. The North Wilkesboro Speedway All-Star Race in May is the final schedule of the Fox team this year.

For now, Ryan Blaney and his fellow Cup drivers are gearing up for the Homestead-Miami Speedway race this weekend. They are set to compete around the 1.5-mile track for 267 laps on March 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

"It definitely stunk": Ryan Blaney on lap 195 mistake at Las Vegas

Ryan Blaney admitted to making a mistake at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Sunday (March 16). The 31-year-old said he "screwed up" on lap 195 and compromised drivers like Bubba Wallace and Noah Gragson.

For the unversed, the No. 12 Ford driver ran out of room in a four-wide with Christopher Bell on the outside, and Wallace and Gragson on the inside. He spun and started a multi-car wreck before exiting the race in 35th place.

In an interview with NASCAR Insider Toby Christie, Ryan Blaney said (via X):

"It definitely stunk. I made a mistake. I cost that deal on the backstretch, pinching Noah (Gragson) and Bubba (Wallace) on the fence. It stings even more when you're the cost of it. It's like, 'Man, I screwed up there and ruined a couple of other guys' days, as well as my own.'"

The 2023 NASCAR champ also touched on moving on after a disappointing race weekend.

"I try to get up and get over it like Monday morning. I'll think about it Sunday night and go through it, what I could've done differently better. But then Monday, it's like, 'Alright, next task. What do we got next and move on from there.' No use in dwelling on it as long as you learn from it, you can get over things quick," he concluded.

After the Pennzoil 400 at LVMS, Blaney sits seventh in the standings ahead of Team Penske teammates Joey Logano (eight) and Austin Cindric (21st).

